Over $3.9 million in grants, business support services, and revitalization of tourism attractions will help Jasper businesses recover from the economic impacts of last summer's wildfires

JASPER, AB, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Residents and businesses in Jasper and Jasper National Park are working hard to recover from the devastating effects that summer wildfires had on the community and the local economy. The Government of Canada is taking action to help Jasper rebuild its economy and re-emerge stronger and more resilient.

Rebuilding after the fire: Minister Boissonnault announces new recovery program for Jasper small businesses (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

Today, the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, on behalf of the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan, announced over $3.9 million in federal funding to help small businesses in Jasper rebound.

Grants for small businesses

A total of $3.45 million will be invested to launch the Jasper Business Recovery Program, a new grant initiative for small businesses located in Jasper. The program will provide non-repayable funding directly to businesses with 50 or fewer employees that are licensed in either the Municipality of Jasper or Jasper National Park. Sole proprietors in the construction, tourism or events industries will be eligible for up to $5,000 while incorporated businesses can receive up to $10,000. In addition to the funding, the program also includes coaching and business development services. The program will be administered by Community Futures West Yellowhead.

The Jasper Business Recovery Program was created after listening to small businesses that were directly impacted by wildfires. It reflects the need for non-repayable funding to businesses so they can meet financial obligations and directly address the reduction in revenues that resulted from the closure of Jasper National Park during the summer season—when many Jasper businesses are at their busiest. The program strengthens the capacity of small businesses to maintain or restart operations as Jasper rebuilds for residents and welcomes visitors back to the community.

This program is expected to assist 325 small businesses, support more than 500 jobs, and provide business services to 275 clients.

Revitalizing tourism

An additional $500,000 is being provided for Tourism Jasper to encourage visitors to return to Jasper, aiding economic recovery in the community. Funding will enable Tourism Jasper to market and deliver programming—including light installations, ice sculptures, artistic performances, nature-based tours, culinary sampling and activities that highlight Indigenous culture. Activities will take place throughout the winter, spring and fall seasons to attract visitors to downtown Jasper, increasing foot traffic into local businesses. Funds will also be used to expand the 2025 Dark Sky Festival, attracting more overnight visitors outside of the peak season.

Quotes

"Our government is listening to the residents and businesses of Jasper about how to help them recover from the devastating impacts of last summer's unprecedented wildfires. These two initiatives we're announcing today directly respond to the needs of local businesses and will help ensure they can once again provide the services and offerings that are at the heart of this community's reputation as a destination for visitors from across Canada and around the world."

–The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister for PrairiesCan

"Helping small businesses find their footing again is the quickest way to get Jasper's tourism sector back up and running. That's why, today, we're delivering more than $3.9 million in federal grants and business support services to the town's world-famous destinations. This will help 325 businesses get the funding they need to reopen, it will support 500 good tourism jobs and allow the town to reopen its doors to tourists and residents alike."

–The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages

"From mountain guides to hospitality providers and so many others, small businesses are vital to Jasper's future. Today's announcement will provide needed relief and support to hundreds of residents and businesses as they welcome visitors back to Jasper."

–The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"We are deeply grateful to the Government of Canada for today's announcement of funding for Jasper's small businesses. This support is critical to our recovery, recognizing that the economic revitalization of our local businesses is essential to the overall healing of our community. We are stronger because of the collaboration and commitment from all levels of government and our partners, and we look forward to rebuilding together."

–Richard Ireland, Mayor, Municipality of Jasper

"Supporting small businesses is at the heart of what we do at Community Futures West Yellowhead. With this funding from PrairiesCan, we're proud to offer a lifeline that will help our Jasper business community recover, rebuild, and lay the groundwork for a stronger economic future."

–Tyler Olson, Board Chair, Community Futures West Yellowhead

"Jasper is open and warmly welcoming visitors, offering the perfect place to experience exciting adventures while supporting our locally owned small and medium-sized businesses. A busy winter season is essential to sustain our community's revitalization and ensure that local shops, restaurants, and service providers continue to thrive. This announcement highlights the important partnerships and collaboration that are directly supporting Jasper's economic recovery."

–Tyler Riopel, CEO, Tourism Jasper

"The Jasper Park Chamber of Commerce is grateful for the support offered by all levels of government and agencies as our community transitions from the early stages of wildfire emergency into the recovery and rebuilding process. PrairiesCan funding announced today will be invaluable for the many businesses in our community who have been affected in so many ways by the wildfires. The Chamber remains committed to working together with funders, including PrairiesCan, to aid in the efficient delivery of recovery support to our community. A robust recovery of our business community will be key to the economic and social recovery of Jasper, and together we will rebuild better and stronger than ever."

–Paul Butler, Executive Director, Jasper Park Chamber of Commerce

Quick facts

Funding announced today builds on previous federal activities to support recovery in Jasper , including investments of more than $15.2 million for rent relief and $3 million for tourism initiatives as well as the transfer of planning and development authority to the municipality of Jasper so community residents and businesses have greater control in shaping the future of Jasper .

, including investments of more than for rent relief and for tourism initiatives as well as the transfer of planning and development authority to the municipality of so community residents and businesses have greater control in shaping the future of . Community Futures West Yellowhead is a trusted non-profit organization that operates across west-central Alberta to provide business development services and investment. The organization is one of 27 Community Futures locations across Alberta that works to foster entrepreneurship and community economic development in rural areas of Alberta. Community Futures organizations across Alberta , Saskatchewan and Manitoba are funded by PrairiesCan.

to provide business development services and investment. The organization is one of 27 Community Futures locations across that works to foster entrepreneurship and community economic development in rural areas of Alberta. Community Futures organizations across , and are funded by PrairiesCan. PrairiesCan is the federal department that diversifies the economy across the Canadian Prairies by delivering programs and services that help businesses, not-for-profits and communities grow stronger: its mandate is to support economic growth and diversification in the Prairie provinces and advance the interests of the region in national economic policy, programs and projects.

Funding for the Jasper Business Recovery Program is provided through the Community Economic Development and Diversification program which supports economic development initiatives that help communities across the Prairies grow and diversify.

Funding for Tourism Jasper is provided through the Tourism Growth Program which was announced in Budget 2023 to support the Federal Tourism Growth Strategy, a plan for long-term growth, investment and stability in Canada's tourism industry.

Associated links

