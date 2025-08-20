Funding will help communities, support entrepreneurs, attract talent, and build a skilled workforce right here in Alberta

EDMONTON, AB, Aug. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Rural and Indigenous communities, entrepreneurs, and businesses across the Prairies play a key role in contributing to Canada's economic strength while supporting high quality jobs. The Government of Canada is making targeted investments in locally led initiatives that support economic reconciliation while enabling rural prosperity.

Today, the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan), announced more than $5.9 million for seven projects across Alberta to help communities strengthen rural employers and expand economic development opportunities.

The seven projects include:

Supporting Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT) to build Indigenous-led Community Atlases—data platforms to assist communities with industry consultations, land use, decision-making on industrial projects, and land reclamation. It is receiving $1 million .

to build Indigenous-led Community Atlases—data platforms to assist communities with industry consultations, land use, decision-making on industrial projects, and land reclamation. It is receiving . Funding for Siksika Nation to establish a new business resource centre and deliver programming to entrepreneurs. They are receiving $810,300 .

to establish a new business resource centre and deliver programming to entrepreneurs. They are receiving . Enabling the County of Grande Prairie and the Grande Prairie Chamber of Commerce to launch Work Northwest Alberta – a collaborative partnership and regional approach to attract, retain, and develop a skilled workforce. They are receiving $689,000 .

to launch Work Northwest Alberta – a collaborative partnership and regional approach to attract, retain, and develop a skilled workforce. They are receiving . Helping Arts Council Wood Buffalo to transform a vacant Fort McMurray property into a large-scale arts incubator, supporting local artisans and hands-on community learning. It is receiving $750,000 .

to transform a vacant property into a large-scale arts incubator, supporting local artisans and hands-on community learning. It is receiving . Funding for AKSIS - Edmonton Indigenous Business and Professional Association to develop and operate the AKSIS Indigenous Resource Centre to provide resources, networking opportunities, and support to Indigenous entrepreneurs—as well as deliver cultural awareness workshops to strengthen the community of non-Indigenous allies in Edmonton . It is receiving $200,000 .

to develop and operate the AKSIS Indigenous Resource Centre to provide resources, networking opportunities, and support to Indigenous entrepreneurs—as well as deliver cultural awareness workshops to strengthen the community of non-Indigenous allies in . It is receiving . The Rural Routes to Climate Solutions Society will support the Blackfoot Confederacy to adopt regenerative agriculture practices, which align with cultural protocols, by launching a program to promote agribusiness. They are receiving $458,250 .

will support the Blackfoot Confederacy to adopt regenerative agriculture practices, which align with cultural protocols, by launching a program to promote agribusiness. They are receiving . Support Bear Hills Gas Station to develop a 2,000 square foot travel centre that includes fuel and electric vehicle (EV) refueling as well as a convenience store as part of a Louis Bull Tribe economic development initiative in Maskwacis. It is receiving $2 million .

Quotes

"From arts and cultural venues to agribusinesses and tourism, rural and Indigenous communities across the Prairies are home to a multitude of businesses and initiatives that fuel Canada's economy and advance economic reconciliation. Our new government's investments will help address the unique needs and opportunities of local communities to realize their vision for long-term economic development."

–The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan)

"This investment enables NAIT to work alongside Indigenous communities to co-create data platforms that strengthen decision-making, support land stewardship, and build local capacity. The Indigenous Community-led Atlases project advances community-driven research, while contributing to workforce development for a stronger, more sustainable future."

–Laura Jo Gunter, President & CEO, Northern Alberta Institute of Technology

"This investment in the AKSIS Indigenous Resource Centre is more than funding. It's a commitment to the future of Indigenous business in Edmonton. By creating this hub, we're strengthening the foundations for Indigenous economic prosperity ensuring our contributions continue to shape a stronger, more inclusive Edmonton economy for future generations."

–Shelly Mandeville, Co-Executive Director for AKSIS Edmonton

Quick facts

PrairiesCan funding is being provided through two programs: the Community Economic Development and Diversification (CEDD) program and the Regional Innovation Ecosystems (RIE) program.

CEDD supports economic development initiatives that contribute to the economic growth and diversification of communities across the Prairie provinces. Through this program, PrairiesCan enables communities to leverage their capacity and strengths to respond to economic development opportunities and adjust to changing and challenging economic circumstances.

The RIE program creates, grows and nurtures inclusive regional ecosystems that support what businesses need to innovate from start to finish and an environment where companies can innovate, grow and compete.

Funding announced today is non-repayable and will support regional economic ecosystems, including Indigenous communities.

The investments announced today are expected to support approximately 375 jobs across Alberta .

