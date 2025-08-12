Investments in manufacturing, agri-food, research and development, and value-added ag will boost innovation and expand the agriculture sector

SASKATOON, SK, Aug. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Saskatchewan is a world leader in agricultural production and innovation. To advance the Government of Canada's commitment to building a stronger, more resilient one Canadian economy, PrairiesCan is investing to help Saskatchewan to capitalize on those strengths.

Minister Olszewski announces support for Agriculture Sector in Saskatchewan (CNW Group/Prairies Economic Development Canada)

Today, the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan), announced over $4.2 million to support Saskatchewan's leading role in Canada's agriculture sector. These investments will enable advanced breeding capabilities for crops and livestock, expand local grain bin manufacturing, increase food processing opportunities, and promote value-added agriculture:

The Global Institute for Food Security at the University of Saskatchewan (GIFS) to develop a genomic selection-based accelerated breeding program, through over $1.6 million in federal support.

(GIFS) to develop a genomic selection-based accelerated breeding program, through over in federal support. Venlaw Manufacturing Ltd. is receiving funding of $2.1 million to install novel automation equipment for new grain bin manufacturing.

to install novel automation equipment for new grain bin manufacturing. The Saskatchewan Food Industry Development Centre Inc. (Food Centre) is receiving an investment of $420,000 to purchase equipment and renovate to increase co-packing capabilities and incubation space.

to purchase equipment and renovate to increase co-packing capabilities and incubation space. Ag-West Bio Inc. will leverage funding of $20,000 to deliver the Agri-Value Forum in 2025 and 2026, an event to promote value-added agriculture in Saskatchewan .

Quotes

"In today's global landscape, food security and economic stability are top of mind — and Saskatchewan's agri-food sector is ready to lead. With deep expertise and a drive to innovate, producers and processors are driving economic growth and creating good jobs here at home while also strengthening Canada's position on the world stage. Our government's investments in the agri-food sector through PrairiesCan are helping grow one strong Canadian economy that works for Saskatchewan."

–The Honourable Eleanor Olszewksi, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

"Saskatchewan farmers and agri-businesses know how to turn potential into results, and these investments in local innovation will help our producers grow more, process more, and sell more — right here at home and around the world."

–The Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State (Rural Development) and Member of Parliament for Desnethé-Missinippi-Churchill River

"PrairiesCan's latest investment builds on its earlier investment into GIFS, strengthening our outcomes-driven, team-based model. By integrating cutting-edge platforms - high-throughput genotyping, engineering biology and data analytics - we deliver real-world impact through market-facing programs like our FCC Accelerated Breeding Program and Biomanufacturing. Our unique model—unmatched in Canada and uncommon globally—closes a critical innovation gap, reducing risk and accelerating the path from discovery to market for partners."

–Dr. Steven R. Webb, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Global Institute for Food Security.

"The Global Institute for Food Security at the University of Saskatchewan is committed to providing innovative solutions to feed the world's growing population. By building a robust accelerated breeding program, we aim to further enhance the inroads we've made in this growing field. These enhancements would not be possible without the continued support of PrairiesCan, and we thank them for their support and dedication to advancing and elevating the positive impact for Canada's agri-food sector."

–Baljit Singh, Vice President Research, University of Saskatchewan

"Moving our business from importing and retailing grain bins to manufacturing our own product in Watson, Saskatchewan is an extremely capital-intensive venture. PrairiesCan is crucial to businesses like ours that must make massive capital cost investments to create Canadian products and jobs."

–Rebecca Paszt and Tom Dooley, Co-owners, Venlaw Manufacturing Ltd.

Quick facts

Saskatchewan accounts for almost 40% of the country's total farm area and a value-added ag sector that has more than doubled over the past 10 years.

accounts for almost 40% of the country's total farm area and a value-added ag sector that has more than doubled over the past 10 years. Investments announced today are expected to create over 30 new jobs, $7 million in export revenue, and $51 million in new commercialization revenue growth.

Backgrounder

PrairiesCan is investing $4,201,298 for four projects in Saskatchewan through the Business Scale-up and Productivity (BSP) program and the Regional Innovation Ecosystems (RIE) program.

Business Scale-up and Productivity (BSP) program – $2,100,000

The BSP program supports high-growth businesses that are seeking to improve productivity, scale-up, and commercialize technology. It offers interest-free, repayable funding to incorporated businesses that have been in operation for a minimum of two years.

PrairiesCan announced an investment for one project under BSP:

Venlaw Manufacturing Ltd. - $2,100,000

Venlaw is installing novel automation equipment for manufacturing new grain bins in Watson, Saskatchewan . PrairiesCan funding will help Venlaw purchase equipment for the manufacturing scale-up of a roof roll forming and sidewall line, material handling equipment for finished goods preparation, a finished goods cold storage building and costs around export market development. This investment will reduce imports of manufactured products and replace them with Canadian-made products that utilize Canadian steel and local supply chains.

Regional Innovation Ecosystems (RIE) program - $2,101,298

The RIE program helps create, grow, and nurture inclusive regional ecosystems. Through RIE, targeted investments in not-for-profit organizations assist businesses in priority sectors to innovate, grow, and compete globally.

PrairiesCan announced investments for three projects under RIE:

Global Institute for Food Security at the University of Saskatchewan (GIFS) - $1,661,298

GIFS is developing a genomic selection-based accelerated breeding program that will extend advanced breeding capabilities to companies and breeding organizations, bringing higher-yielding and higher-quality livestock, pulses, and other crops to market quicker. This investment builds on previous support to GIFS, including $2.5 million in 2022 which helped build Canada's only biomanufacturing facility advancing sustainable agriculture and innovative food ingredients.

GIFS is developing a genomic selection-based accelerated breeding program that will extend advanced breeding capabilities to companies and breeding organizations, bringing higher-yielding and higher-quality livestock, pulses, and other crops to market quicker. This investment builds on previous support to GIFS, including in 2022 which helped build only biomanufacturing facility advancing sustainable agriculture and innovative food ingredients. Saskatchewan Food Industry Development Centre Inc. (Food Centre) - $420,000

The Food Centre will purchase equipment and renovate their space to increase co-packing capabilities and incubation space for the value-added agriculture sector in the Prairies. PrairiesCan has proudly supported the Food Centre as they have grown over the years to expand food processing in Saskatchewan , including an investment of $1 million in 2023 to enhance their co-packing capacity for agri-food clients.

The Food Centre will purchase equipment and renovate their space to increase co-packing capabilities and incubation space for the value-added agriculture sector in the Prairies. PrairiesCan has proudly supported the Food Centre as they have grown over the years to expand food processing in , including an investment of in 2023 to enhance their co-packing capacity for agri-food clients. Ag-West Bio Inc. - $20,000

Ag-West Bio is receiving support to deliver the Agri-Value Forum in 2025 and 2026, an event including a conference, workshops, and tours to promote value-added agriculture in Saskatchewan . The Agri-Value Forum has been supported by PrairiesCan since 2021 and attracts more than 200 attendees each year from across the province and Canada . Recently the Forum has added an additional half day of learning workshops to assist small and medium sized enterprises addressing specific current challenges, such as cybersecurity, workforce training, and environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow PrairiesCan on X and LinkedIn

Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

SOURCE Prairies Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Mathis Denis, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Tunde Oyateru, Communications Manager, Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected]