Up to $15.2 million in rent relief for affected businesses and the Municipality of Jasper allowing them to redirect financial resources towards recovery and rebuilding efforts

JASPER, AB, Oct. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Residents and local business owners of Jasper are doing their best to get back on their feet in the face of the devasting impacts from the wildfire that went through Jasper in July 2024. The Government of Canada is working hard to help the community rebuild after the fire to restart economic activity and deal with the costs they face.

Today, in his new role as Ministerial Lead to Jasper, the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, announced rent relief for Parks Canada administered leases and licences in Jasper National Park. This rent forgiveness of up to $15.2 million provides financial relief to business owners, tenants and residents impacted by the wildfire.

The Government of Canada, through Parks Canada, along with the Government of Alberta and the Municipality of Jasper, have been coordinating efforts from the initial incident response to the subsequent recovery and rebuilding efforts in Jasper. In early August, Parks Canada announced a pause to all rent collection from lessees and licensees in Jasper and began working towards providing more formal rent relief measures. While most leases and licences within the Town of Jasper have a nominal annual rent, with no money formally exchanged with Parks Canada, this rent relief will be of significant benefit to the Municipality of Jasper and lessees and licensees outside of the townsite allowing them to redirect resources towards recovery or rebuilding efforts, rather than on immediate financial obligations. In parallel, Parks Canada jointly with the Municipality of Jasper are working to ensure efficient processes that will lessen the burdens and stresses related to the loss of residential homes and commercial businesses.

Rent relief is another important step in delivering on the Government of Canada's commitment to support the community and local businesses in the National Park as they rebuild over the coming years. In mid-September, the Government introduced new legislation to enable the transfer of land use planning and development authorities to the Municipality of Jasper, aimed at giving the town, businesses and residents greater control to shape the future of Jasper, in partnership with Parks Canada.

Quotes

"The Jasper wildfire has caused hundreds of millions of dollars in direct property damage and firefighting costs and will continue to have negative economic effects on tourism revenues that are a major economic driver for local businesses and residents. The rent relief will play a pivotal role in maintaining cash flow for businesses affected by wildfire, providing some financial relief as they navigate the operational challenges due to damage, disruption and reduced visitation as Jasper National Park recovers and rebuilds."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"Through Parks Canada, the federal government is working with the Municipality of Jasper and all Jasperites to ease the burden they face while rebuilding their community. This rent relief will support lessees and licensees who are experiencing financial hardship and unexpected costs to rebuild or repair properties damaged by the wildfire."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault

Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre



"We understand the challenges faced by those holding leases and licenses within Jasper National Park, especially during this incredibly difficult period of structural and economic loss and recovery. We are grateful to the Government of Canada for demonstrating their commitment to supporting our community by providing rent relief to ease the financial burden. By continuing to work effectively together, we can ensure that our local businesses and residents have the supports they need to help in our recovery process."

Richard Ireland

Mayor, Municipality of Jasper

Quick Facts

A 2001 Agreement for the Establishment of Local Government in Jasper established the Municipality of Jasper as exercising municipal functions and providing community services (utilities, social services, bylaw) in the townsite, and Parks Canada as the custodial administrator of the land and issuer of land use agreements (leases, licences of occupation, utility agreements) to residents and corporate entities.

established the Municipality of as exercising municipal functions and providing community services (utilities, social services, bylaw) in the townsite, and Parks Canada as the custodial administrator of the land and issuer of land use agreements (leases, licences of occupation, utility agreements) to residents and corporate entities. Parks Canada administers 1419 leases, licences of occupation and other agreements for commercial, residential, community and utility uses within Jasper National Park .

administers 1419 leases, licences of occupation and other agreements for commercial, residential, community and utility uses within . Rent relief will be included for residents whose properties burned down in the Edith Lake subdivision just outside the town, whose rents are set by regulation and are not part of the nominal annual rent agreement within the town itself.

The Jasper National Park Rent and Fee Remission Order , approved by Treasury Board, provides Parks Canada the authority to remit up to $15.2 million in Parks Canada administered rents and licence fees in Jasper National Park over the next three years.

, approved by Treasury Board, provides Parks Canada the authority to remit up to in Parks Canada administered rents and licence fees in over the next three years. The Jasper Recovery Coordination Centre (JRCC) is the central hub created for ensuring collaboration between all levels of governments (federal, provincial and municipal), and is currently working to ensure that processes related to rebuilding are streamlined and efficient.

Related Document

Related Links

