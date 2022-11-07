Ready, Set, Earn: Wendy's Launches 'Wendy's Rewards' in Canada

Wendy's Rewards™ is the Loyalty Program That Keeps on Giving

BURLINGTON, ON, Nov. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Wendy's® announced the launch of Wendy's Rewards™ loyalty program in Canada, allowing customers the opportunity to earn points and unlock rewards for their favourite mouth-watering menu items.

How are rewards earned? At any time of the day, Wendy's customers will earn 10 points for every $1 spent on food and drinks*. It's that easy!

"Wendy's has the best fans, and we are excited to reward them by bringing the Wendy's loyalty program to Canada," said Liz Geraghty, Chief Marketing Officer, International, The Wendy's Company. "Who wouldn't want to be rewarded for enjoying Wendy's favourites like the Frosty®, Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger, and Breakfast Baconator™?"

Wendy's continues to make it easy for customers to order freshly prepared, craveable food via its mobile app, with deals and offers at their fingertips. Simply make a purchase at Wendy's to earn points and keep track of them in the Wendy's mobile app. For orders placed at the counter or in the drive-thru, customers will scan their in-app QR code to secure their Rewards points. Points can be redeemed on mobile and in-restaurant orders via the Rewards Store in the Wendy's app.

Wendy's has maintained strong momentum in Canada over the past few years, and with the launch of Breakfast in May 2022, gaining market share and hitting record sales with menu items like the Breakfast Baconator, hot and crispy Seasoned Potatoes and Frosty-ccino™. The brand is also continuing to invest in its digital business to provide even more ways to access Wendy's. This growth and innovation are supported by Wendy's continued points of difference: sourcing craveable, high-quality Canadian ingredients such as the fresh, never frozen Canadian beef used in our square hamburgers; continually investing in menu innovation and quality with Hot & Crispy fries and Canadian greenhouse grown lettuce and tomatoes; improving packaging sustainability; and investing in its delivery and digital business to reach more customers, more often.

Sign up today via Wendy's mobile app, available for download in the App Store and on Google Play. Earn points on Wendy's menu items and eat for free.

To browse the menu or find a restaurant nearby, visit order.wendys.com/location .

About Wendy's

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio, U.S.A. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. The first Wendy's restaurant in Canada opened in 1975 and the brand is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen Canadian beef**, freshly prepared salads and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN ) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption Canada™ and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids™ in Canada program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child waiting to be adopted from the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising .

Visit www.wendys.ca and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendyscanada, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/WendysCanada .

Wendy's app download, account registration and use required to earn points and redeem Rewards. Points have no monetary value. See https://wendys.com/en-ca/rewards for details.

*Applied before tax

**Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Canada.

