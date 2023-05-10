READY FOR A 30 to 50 PER CENT HIKE IN ELECTRICITY COSTS?

TORONTO, May 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Last Friday, the day of the week governments choose to issue press releases when they do not want to attract much attention, Natural Resources Minister Wilkinson launched the Canada Electricity Advisory Council to help build Canada's "clean electricity future", with a net-zero emissions goal for 2035. This very important announcement got little coverage, as desired by the Liberal government for good reason. Coalition of Concerned Manufacturers and Businesses Canada (CCMBC) President Catherine Swift cautioned "Canadians should pay close attention to this development as they will be paying dearly for the results of this exercise in future. A 30 to 50 per cent increase in hydro bills for both consumers and businesses is not only likely, but may be an underestimate of the impact." Billions of tax dollars will undoubtedly also be spent to subsidize businesses involved and the many consultants, advisors and other hangers-on to the "green" revolution.

This Liberal government has consistently announced climate-related policies with no mention of their cost. "Remember back in 2019 when former Environment Minister McKenna claimed the carbon tax would not exceed $50 a tonne?" Swift said. "That was quickly proven to be a lie, as shortly thereafter we learned the Liberals' plan was to more than triple that amount to $170 a tonne by 2030", Swift added. The government has also consistently refused to publicize research they have done that estimates the cost of these policies to Canadians, while touting benefits to the climate that are never realized. "If Canadians are not highly suspicious of this Liberal government's past dishonesty and lack of transparency whenever such an announcement is made, they are simply not paying attention", Swift noted.

The composition of this new Council is also highly suspect. It is composed entirely of various electric utilities and regulatory bodies from across Canada, First Nations groups and a few consultant types who make their living from preaching environmental extremism. Swift stated "There are precisely zero representatives from consumer groups, taxpayers or business groups, the people that will be footing the bill. That speaks volumes about how much concern the government has about affordability for average Canadians."

Many objective experts not on the government payroll believe the goals set out by the Liberals are impossible to achieve with current technology within the timeframes predicted. Much of the infrastructure that will be needed to achieve a net-zero grid takes years of planning, let alone the actual construction. Swift commented "Large power projects, such as Site C in BC or Muskrat Falls in Labrador, typically take at least 15 to 20 years to bring to production, which makes the 2035 target ludicrous. Another serious complication is the massive cost involved for a government already seriously in debt." The fact the Liberals have never yet met any of their climate-related deadlines or goals underscores this reality. A growing number of experts also believe such extreme goals are unnecessary, as emerging technologies will go a long way to solving climate issues, the severity of which are often overblown.

Canada already has one of the cleanest electrical grids in the world. Fully 83 per cent of Canada's electricity generation is from sources that produce no greenhouse gas emissions. Pressing to completely eliminate such emissions, regardless of costs and the impact on average Canadians, appears guided by ideology, not a serious and balanced assessment of the public interest. The cost to consumers and the impact on the competitiveness of our economy is a huge consideration glaringly absent from this announcement. Government statements claim their policies will be affordable and enhance competitiveness, yet a review of the facts and this government's track record indicates that nothing could be further from the truth.

The CCMBC was formed in 2016 with a mandate to advocate for proactive and innovative policies that are conducive to manufacturing and business retention and safeguarding job growth in Canada.

