CANADA CHOOSES STAGNATION

TORONTO, April 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Members of the Coalition of Concerned Manufacturers and Businesses Canada (CCMBC) are very concerned about the election outcome of a minority Liberal government. CCMBC President Catherine Swift stated "The net zero climate agenda coupled with big government and regulatory overreach has proven itself to be disastrous for the economy generally, and is especially harmful to the small- and medium-sized business (SME) community. If newly-elected Prime Minister Mark Carney chooses to continue this agenda - the primary cause of Canada's lost decade under the Trudeau government – further stagnation of the economy and Canadians' standard of living will be the result."

Manufacturers and other SMEs have been leaving Canada in record numbers over the last decade, primarily for the US, and this election result is unlikely to stem that flow. "If the regulatory and policy outlook continue to be negative for SMEs, fewer will remain in Canada." said Swift. "The manufacturing and resource sectors are some of the most productive in our nation. It is well known that Canada has a serious productivity problem which is harming our standard of living. More of the same Liberal policies which obstruct resource development will mean further declines in quality of life for Canadians."

Policies such as the double whammy of an industrial carbon tax and a carbon border adjustment measure (CBAM), both of which Carney has endorsed, point to policies which fuel inflation, beggar businesses and consumers, then require them to pay more for an added self-inflicted tariff on imports via a CBAM. "If businesses were permitted to retain more revenue, they might be able to fund more climate measures, but this double hit is simply not sustainable", Swift added.

Carney claims he will govern for all Canadians, but unless he completely reverses his support for the emissions cap on oil and gas, the West Coast tanker ban, a higher industrial carbon tax and a CBAM, national unity will become more fractious. "Alberta and Saskatchewan leaders are already rattling the sabres and Carney will need to act quickly to calm existing tensions", Swift said.

The only solution is for Carney to put some water in his net zero wine and devise policies that will both enable the economy to grow while implementing more tangible, measurable climate policies. "Further damaging the SME sector by even more government expansion and burdensome regulatory policies does not bode well for a successful future for Canada", Swift said.

The CCMBC was formed in 2016 with a mandate to advocate for proactive and innovative policies that are conducive to manufacturing and business retention and safeguarding job growth in Canada.

