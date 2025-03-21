MANUFACTURERS ENDORSE PIERRE POILIEVRE FOR PRIME MINISTER

"Trump Endorses Carney, Poilievre Endorses Canada"

TORONTO, March 21, 2025 /CNW/ - The Coalition of Concerned Manufacturers and Businesses of Canada (CCMBC) strongly supports the election of Pierre Poilievre as the next Prime Minister of Canada. CCMBC President Catherine Swift stated "Canadian business has been undermined for 10 years by the post-national, anti-business Liberal agenda, and the ability of our members to create well-paying jobs has been seriously impaired. Mark Carney, who has been a key advisor to the Trudeau Liberals for years, will continue this destructive approach."

International Monetary Fund data show Canada has had the worst growth per capita among developed nations for the last decade, directly as a result of Liberal government policies. Many analysts are referring to this period as Canada's lost decade, which will merely be extended by a Carney-led government. Swift added "We have never seen any concern for the small- and medium-sized business (SME) community, which represents half of Canada's GDP, from Carney. His globalist policies only involve large crony capitalists and top-down regulatory overload to the detriment of SMEs."

It is not surprising that US President Trump recently stated that he would prefer to deal with a Liberal Prime Minister, as Trump would prefer the weaker economy the Liberals have created and which will continue under Carney's anti-free market agenda. Poilievre has committed to unleashing Canada's resource wealth and eliminating the industrial carbon tax, essential elements for a Canadian economic revival. Swift concluded "Where Trump endorses Carney, Pierre Poilievre endorses Canada. We firmly believe a Poilievre government will build a stronger Canada, where businesses can succeed and Canadians thrive. This is why we are endorsing Pierre Poilievre for Prime Minister."

The CCMBC was formed in 2016 with a mandate to advocate for proactive and innovative policies that are conducive to manufacturing and business retention and safeguarding job growth in Canada.

