TARIFF REPRIEVE IS WELCOME BUT ACTION NEEDED QUICKLY: MPs DO YOUR JOB!

TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - The Coalition of Concerned Manufacturers and Businesses of Canada (CCMBC) is pleased to hear of the 30-day delay before the Trump Administration imposes tariffs on Canada. CCMBC President Catherine Swift said "This 30-day reprieve must be used as a period of significant activity to strengthen border security, reform Canada's chaotic immigration system and crack down on the illegal drug trade, among other things, not as an excuse to relax. CCMBC members were never supportive of a self-destructive trade war motivated purely by partisan political interests, notably by Prime Minister Trudeau and NDP Leader Singh, in a brazen move to hold on to power. The major results of such a war will be serious economic damage to Canada and even greater public debt."

The federal government should abandon its planned pandemic-level spending for workers and businesses. "After years of irresponsible spending, the last thing Canada needs right now is more debt. We are already flirting with a national credit downgrade, and worsening our fiscal position would punish Canadians further with higher interest rates while more government spending will spike inflation." It's also significant that after being the target of much criticism from other Canadian politicians, it was the collaborative approach taken by Alberta Premier Smith that ended up bearing fruit.

In considering the potential impact of US tariffs, CCMBC members who already have US premises are being asked by their customers and suppliers who don't have US locations if they can somehow partner with them to lessen the harm to their businesses and the good jobs they provide. Swift cautioned "Once these businesses experience the more welcoming and competitive US marketplace, it's unlikely they will be keen to expand in Canada in future."

Despite the tariff reprieve, an enduring issue for Canada is a Prime Minister and federal government that lack the moral authority to represent Canadians. The Americans are well aware of this fact. Swift added "This 30-day period should be used to announce a federal election to permit a government that actually represents Canadians to be set in place. Prime Minister Trudeau should put Canada first for once, instead of again trying to score political points on the backs of Canadians. This is why the CCMBC has launched our "MPs DO YOUR JOB" campaign at www.mpsdoyourjob.com."

Businesses want solutions, not a destructive trade fight. If any Canadian politician thinks the business community supports a trade war, they couldn't be more wrong. Addressing the key irritants in the Canada/US relationship is what's needed, especially since fixing border and immigration problems and curbing the drug trade are issues which should have been acted on in our own interest long ago. Swift concluded "Businesses want to solve problems, not play politics. That shouldn't be too much to ask when so much is at stake."

The CCMBC was formed in 2016 with a mandate to advocate for proactive and innovative policies that are conducive to manufacturing and business retention and safeguarding job growth in Canada.

