Jun 06, 2025, 17:01 ET
OTTAWA, ON, June 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Mark Rutte.
The leaders discussed the upcoming G7 and NATO summits, trans-Atlantic security, and supporting Ukraine in its self-defence. Prime Minister Carney affirmed the new government's mandate to increase defence spending and assert Canada's sovereignty, including as part of the NATO Alliance.
The Prime Minister and the Secretary General will meet again at the upcoming G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta.
