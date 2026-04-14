OTTAWA, ON, April 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the President of Chile, José Antonio Kast.

Prime Minister Carney congratulated President Kast on his inauguration last month. The leaders discussed expanding partnerships across key sectors, including aerospace, critical minerals, Antarctic research, and advanced defence technologies, as well as joint efforts to advance the Canada-Chile Strategic Partnership Framework.

With over $27 billion in investments, Canada remains Chile's top foreign investor. Prime Minister Carney and President Kast highlighted this as evidence of continued success in the strong and growing Canada-Chile trade relationship under the Canada-Chile Free Trade Agreement and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Both leaders expressed their commitment to rules-based trade and noted the stable and fair regulatory environments their two economies offer to partners.

Prime Minister Carney and President Kast agreed to remain in close contact.

Associated link

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]