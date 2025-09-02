OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the Amir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The leaders discussed the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian disaster in Gaza. The Prime Minister thanked the Amir for his leadership and reaffirmed Canada's commitment to a two-state solution – an independent, viable, and sovereign Palestinian state living side by side with the State of Israel in peace and security. Prime Minister Carney noted Canada's intention to recognize the State of Palestine at the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly later this month – an intention that is predicated on the Palestinian Authority's commitment to much-needed reforms.

Prime Minister Carney discussed Canada's recent efforts to promote peace and stability in the region, including working with regional allies to provide urgently needed humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The Prime Minister and the Amir also discussed trade, recognizing the opportunities for increased investment in both Canada and Qatar. The leaders committed to deepening the bilateral trade relationship – specifically in aerospace, energy, and defence.

