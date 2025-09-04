TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, participated in a virtual meeting of the Coalition of the Willing chaired by the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Sir Keir Starmer, alongside the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Coalition discussed options to provide security guarantees to Ukraine. Prime Minister Carney, alongside fellow members of the Coalition, welcomed the openness of the United States to backstop these efforts in order to support long-term peace and security for both Ukraine and Europe.

The Prime Minister affirmed Canada's steadfast commitment to the Coalition, and its willingness to deploy direct and scalable military assistance in support of a ceasefire and lasting peace. He joined Coalition members in emphasizing the need to maintain multilateral economic pressure on Russia to end its aggression.

