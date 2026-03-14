OSLO, Norway, March 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas Gahr Støre, during his bilateral visit to Norway.

As Arctic Allies with shared values, interests, and ambition, Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Støre discussed ongoing work to strengthen the security and resilience of the Arctic and High North.

Following their meeting, the leaders issued a joint statement outlining a new partnership between Canada and Norway focused on space-based technologies, artificial intelligence (AI), critical minerals, and cooperation in Euro-Atlantic security.

As the first pillar of the partnership, Canada and Norway will deepen collaboration in space-based, dual-use capabilities, including Earth observation, navigation, secure satellite communications, and maritime domain awareness – capabilities crucial to Canada's Arctic and North.

Second, the prime ministers committed to strengthening sovereign AI capabilities through coordinated action, issuing an additional joint statement on sovereign technology and AI. The two countries will partner in AI infrastructure, research and development, governance, and standards, including efforts to promote secure and diversified supply chains.

Third, Canada and Norway have signed a memorandum of understanding on critical minerals to accelerate the development of secure critical mineral supply chains. The countries aim to expand minerals trade and investment, including opportunities to exchange technical expertise in mineral exploration, mining, and value-added processing.

Finally, Prime Minister Carney underscored how Canada is building up our allied defence supply chains to support collective security. The prime ministers discussed mobilising financing at the scale to strengthen defence production and supply chains, including the Defence, Security, and Resilience Bank. They emphasised the growing defence industrial collaboration between Canada and Norway, demonstrated through the recent $9.6 million contract awarded to the joint venture Kongsberg Vanguard LP – a partnership between Norwegian firms Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace and Salt Ship Design, as well as Ottawa-based Adaptive Marine Solutions Inc. Together, the joint venture will design the Canadian Coast Guard's future mid-shore multi-mission vessels, which will be built under Canada's National Shipbuilding Strategy.

Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Støre condemned the Iranian regime's missile and drone attacks on civilians across the Middle East and expressed deep concern over regional escalation. They agreed that diplomatic engagement is essential to avoid a wider conflict that would devastate civilian populations and worsen the global economic and energy situation. The leaders reiterated their enduring support for Ukraine against Russian aggression and agreed on the imperative of achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, backed by robust security guarantees. To support the return of prisoners of war, and unlawfully detained civilians, Canada and Norway, in coordination with Ukraine, announced they will organise a ministerial conference to be held in Toronto on September 28 to 29, 2026.

As Canada diversifies its trade partnerships, accelerates major nation-building projects, builds out its defence capabilities, and attracts greater investment into its economy, Prime Minister Carney emphasised the opportunities to deepen our commercial ties with Norway.

Prime Minister Carney thanked Prime Minister Støre for convening the Canada-Nordic Summit tomorrow in Oslo. Prime Minister Carney looks forward to attending the Summit, and the leaders agreed to remain in close contact.

Associated links

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]