OTTAWA, ON, April 24, 2026 /CNW/ - "Today, we join Armenian communities in Canada and around the world in commemorating Armenian Genocide Memorial Day, also known as Medz Yeghern. We honour the victims and all those who endured unimaginable suffering during this dark chapter in history.

In 2006, Canada officially recognised the Armenian Genocide – providing long overdue acknowledgment of this tragedy. With recognition comes the promise that we will never forget the persecution, violence, and atrocities committed against the Armenian people.

In Canada, April marks Genocide Remembrance, Condemnation and Prevention Month – a time to reflect on the consequences of ignorance and complicity. The responsibility to confront hate belongs to all of us, and that responsibility begins with remembrance. Through remembrance, we commit to vigilance – so that these atrocities are never repeated."

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SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

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