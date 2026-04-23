Prime Minister Carney delivers on commitment to accelerate homebuilding in Ottawa

OTTAWA, ON, April 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada's new government is focused on building a stronger, more independent, more resilient economy – where all Canadians are empowered with greater certainty, more opportunities, and a lower cost of living. Central to this mission is building more homes at scale and speed, so the cost to Canadians comes down.

In September, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, launched Build Canada Homes to transform homebuilding in Canada. Since September, Build Canada Homes has already committed to more than 10,000 units through partnerships across the country – with over 1,400 homes already under construction or breaking ground in the next two months.

To that end, Canada's new government recently forged a new federal-municipal housing partnership with the City of Ottawa to build up to 3,000 new mixed-income, affordable homes. Delivering on that commitment, the Prime Minister today announced that Build Canada Homes has approved eight affordable housing projects that will build over 1,100 new rental homes in the City of Ottawa – exceeding initial targets by nearly 10%. In total, over 90% of these projects will deliver affordable rental homes, with the majority scheduled to begin construction before the end of the year.

To further accelerate the construction of more homes, through the new Build Communities Strong Fund, the federal government is building housing-enabling infrastructure and reducing municipal development charges. Through a new agreement with Ontario, we are supporting municipalities in cutting development charges in half for three years. In Ottawa, this alone can bring down the cost of building a two-bedroom apartment by more than $15,000.

By working in partnership with municipalities, Canada's new government is maximising the impact of our initiatives. We are aligning funding, land, and local expertise to build more affordable homes at speed and at scale across the country.

Quotes

"Canadians gave our government a clear mandate to build a stronger country – one where people are empowered with more opportunities, lower costs, safer communities, and homes you can afford. We're working in partnership with the City of Ottawa to deliver on that promise – fast-tracking projects that build thousands of new affordable homes. By building faster, building smarter, and building Canadian, we're building a stronger Ottawa and a stronger Canada for all."

-- The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

"This partnership shows how we can move faster when governments work together. By unlocking public land and backing shovel-ready projects, we're helping deliver thousands of homes in Ottawa – with affordability and long-term community needs front and centre."

-- The Hon. Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"We're saying yes to housing in Ottawa. By working with our federal partners, and through our Housing Action Plan, we're building more homes, including affordable homes, and we're building them faster. Working together, we're responding to the housing crisis, making life more affordable, and delivering real results for Ottawa residents."

-- His Worship Mark Sutcliffe, Mayor of Ottawa

"Build Canada Homes was created to scale up affordable housing by bringing public land, flexible financing, and modern methods of construction under one roof. This partnership with the City of Ottawa puts that mandate into action: advancing shovel-ready priority projects and delivering much-needed affordable housing for the city. Working with partners, Build Canada Homes is setting a new standard for speed and affordability in Canadian housing."

-- Ana Bailão, Chief Executive Officer of Build Canada Homes

Quick facts

Ottawa City Council approved the federal-municipal agreement on April 22, 2026 – finalising the partnership first announced in December 2025.

Project sites are: 200-201 Beausoleil Drive: 159 units (non-profit), with estimated construction starting in fall 2026. Geyser Place (formerly 3380 Jockvale Road): 118 units (non-profit), with estimated construction starting in fall 2026. 1770 Heatherington Road (Phase 1): 90 units (non-profit), with estimated construction starting in spring 2027. 58 Capilano Drive: 20 units (non-profit), with estimated construction starting in summer 2026. 240 Presland Road: 64 units (non-profit), with estimated construction starting in summer 2026. The 100 block of Hickory Street : 110 units (non-profit), with estimated construction starting in early 2027. 2475 Regina Street (Parkway House): 266 units (private and non-profit), with estimated construction starting in fall 2026. 384 Arlington Avenue (Korean Church): 296 units (private and non-profit), with estimated construction starting in fall 2026.

All projects under this agreement will prioritise modern methods of construction and follow a Buy Canadian approach, where possible, to strengthen local supply chains, support Canadian materials, and speed up delivery.

The projects are led by a range of partners, including non-profit housing providers and community organisations.

Launched in September 2025, Build Canada Homes is Canada's new federal agency with the mandate to scale the supply of affordable housing. It leverages public land, flexible financial tools, and modern construction methods to catalyse delivery of affordable housing.

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This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]