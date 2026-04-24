OTTAWA, ON, April 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum.

Prime Minister Carney thanked President Sheinbaum for Mexico's support and cooperation following the tragic death of a Canadian citizen at the Teotihuacán site near Mexico City earlier this week.

The Prime Minister and the President highlighted the results of a successful Team Canada Trade Mission to Mexico earlier this year that resulted in over 20 new commercial partnerships and agreements. Prime Minister Carney welcomed Mexico's upcoming trade mission to Canada, led by Mexico's Secretary of Economy, Marcelo Ebrard.

Building on this progress, the leaders discussed opportunities to expand collaboration in strategic areas such as critical minerals, clean technologies, energy, and advanced manufacturing. To that end, they welcomed the signing of a memorandum of understanding on industrial health security and biomanufacturing to strengthen pharmaceutical supply chain resilience.

The leaders discussed the upcoming review of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA). They agreed to work in close coordination to address shared economic priorities and challenges, and deliver greater certainty, security, and prosperity for their peoples.

The Prime Minister and the President also highlighted progress being made through the Canada-Mexico Action Plan, including to support increased collaboration on maritime corridors, cross-border trade, and innovation and technology.

The leaders discussed regional issues, including the humanitarian situation in Cuba. They exchanged views on ongoing efforts to support the Cuban people, including through coordination with international partners.

The Prime Minister and the President looked forward to the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer, the first World Cup co-hosted by three countries – Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. – which is projected to contribute $2 billion to the Canadian economy.

Prime Minister Carney and President Sheinbaum agreed to remain in close contact.

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SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

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