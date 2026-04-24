CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, April 24, 2026 /CNW/ - The global trade landscape is shifting rapidly, creating uncertainty and challenges for workers, industries and communities across Canada. In a rapidly changing world, the Government of Canada is focusing on what it can control: building a stronger, more resilient Canada. This calls for decisive action from governments at all levels to protect jobs, strengthen local economies and ensure workers can adapt to changing economic realities.

Today, the Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, on behalf of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, alongside the Honourable Zack Bell, Prince Edward Island's Minister of Workforce and Advanced Learning, announced a partnership between the governments of Canada and Prince Edward Island to support workers whose jobs have been directly or indirectly impacted by global tariffs to help them adapt, retrain and succeed.

Close to $3.1 million over three years will be invested through the new Canada–Prince Edward Island Workforce Tariff Response to support workers within the softwood lumber and steel sectors, as well as other industries directly and indirectly affected by tariffs. This new funding will support over 350 workers in Prince Edward Island to build new skills and seize emerging opportunities.

Support will be delivered through SkillsPEI's provincewide network to ensure timely, local and personalized support for workers who may benefit from retraining or employment assistance as they transition into new opportunities, including:

unemployed workers seeking to gain new skills for in-demand jobs;

workers whose employers are participating in Work-Sharing agreements, so that they may upskill or retrain as these industries adapt; and

employed workers seeking new skills to improve their resiliency within companies directly affected by tariffs and global market shifts or their supply chains, or within communities that rely heavily on those companies, such as single-industry communities.

Implementation of the partnership agreement will leverage both existing and new or enhanced mechanisms and will benefit from the input of labour and business representatives. Coordinating directly with impacted businesses to protect jobs and strengthening data‑sharing will give tariff‑affected workers and those in Work‑Sharing agreements improved opportunities for upskilling or retraining in a changing economic landscape.

This new approach reflects a shared commitment by the governments of Canada and Prince Edward Island to support Canadians through a period of significant economic adjustment, while building a strong, confident workforce--one where workers can navigate global uncertainty and industries can remain competitive in the global marketplace.

Quotes

"Canada's workforce is strongest when employers and training partners work together. As global trade evolves, no worker will be left behind. Through the Workforce Tariff Response, that means providing the tools and training workers need to secure good jobs, continue building strong communities, and ensure Canada remains resilient in the face of global challenges."

– The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

"By working together, we can ensure every worker has the tools and opportunities they need to move forward with confidence and continue contributing to a resilient workforce on Prince Edward Island. That is why having strong, coordinated supports in place is so important."

– The Honourable Zack Bell, Prince Edward Island's Minister of Workforce and Advanced Learning

"Through the ongoing global economic instability, Prince Edward Island's business community has demonstrated determination, innovation and quick thinking to protect their operations and their workers to the best of their ability. As an export-driven province, it is essential that industry across all sectors can continue to focus on getting Island goods and services to market. That's why this new financial partnership with the federal government is welcome news. It will help our Island economy build another layer of resilience as we continue to navigate these new global economic realities."

– The Honourable Jenn Redmond, Prince Edward Island's Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Artificial Intelligence

Quick facts

Through the Canada–Prince Edward Island Workforce Tariff Response, the governments of Canada and Prince Edward Island are delivering targeted training and employment services funded through Employment Insurance contributions by workers and employers, helping workers return to the labour market more quickly and strengthening community resilience.



The Government of Canada also invests nearly $28 million annually through the Labour Market Development Agreements and the Workforce Development Agreements in Prince Edward Island, which support training and employment services for approximately 7,000 people each year, including: 3,000 people who secure employment within about 6 months of receiving support; 4,000 youth (15 to 29 years old); 1,500 mid-career workers (35 to 54 years old); and 1,300 workers from the trades, including 400 apprentices.



The Canada-Prince Edward Island Workforce Tariff Response supports the province's efforts to support communities and grow a resilient, diversified economy. At the national level, the agreement prepares workers to seize emerging opportunities, such as those that will be generated through national initiatives, including Major Projects, Build Canada Homes and the Defence Industrial Strategy.



As of March 2026, Prince Edward Island's unemployment rate stands at 7.3%, reflecting broader labour market impacts linked to tariffs.

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SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Contacts: For media inquiries, please contact: Jennifer Kozelj, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]; Brooke Miller, Senior Communications Officer, Government of Prince Edward Island, [email protected], 902-218-4751