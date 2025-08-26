BERLIN, Germany, Aug. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, in Berlin, Germany.

Prime Minister Carney and Chancellor Merz discussed next steps to advance the Critical Minerals Action Plan endorsed by Canada and Germany at the G7 Summit this year. The Prime Minister emphasized Canada's readiness to develop and stockpile critical minerals vital for defence and technology, including the rapid development of AI. The leaders discussed the importance of diversifying trading relationships and energy supply chains, as well as the vital role that Canada can play in German critical mineral and energy supply chains.

The leaders also discussed pressing global issues, underscoring ongoing work to bring long-term peace and security to Ukraine and Europe. As members of the Coalition of the Willing, they reiterated their unwavering support for Ukraine and the importance of developing robust and credible security guarantees. They welcomed close co-ordination with the United States on these issues.

Prime Minister Carney and Chancellor Merz agreed to remain in close contact.

Associated links

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]