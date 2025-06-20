OTTAWA, ON, June 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met virtually with provincial and territorial premiers.

The Prime Minister updated the premiers on his meeting with President Donald J. Trump at the 2025 G7 Leaders' Summit in Kananaskis. The Prime Minister shared outcomes from the Summit, including Canada's agreement with the U.S. to pursue negotiations toward a deal within 30 days. The Prime Minister emphasized that Canada's new government will take the time needed to get the best deal for Canada, but no longer.

The Prime Minister also underscored the federal measures announced yesterday to safeguard Canadian workers and businesses from unjust tariffs, and adjust counter-tariffs on July 21 based on negotiations. First Ministers discussed their work to reinforce Canada's strength at home by accelerating major projects and removing barriers to trade. Premiers shared their support for the federal government's leadership in this matter.

First Ministers agreed to defend Canadian workers, continue negotiations in good faith, and build one strong Canadian economy – the strongest economy in the G7.

The Prime Minister and the premiers will remain in close contact.

Quick Fact

The Prime Minister was joined by the President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs and One Canadian Economy, Dominic LeBlanc , and Canada's Ambassador to the United States , Kirsten Hillman .

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]