PARIS, April 14, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, met this morning with Mrs. Geneviève Darrieussecq, Minister Delegate for Remembrance and Veterans, attached to the Minister for the Armed Forces.

The Ministers agreed on the importance for Canada and France to honour the sacrifice of Canadian soldiers who fell at Juno Beach in 1944 to return freedom and democracy to Europe. The Ministers resolved to work together to seek a favourable outcome to resolve the neighbouring dispute that could negatively impact the operations of the Juno Beach Centre (Courseulles-sur-Mer) and to protect this historic site for France and Canada.

As we are four months before the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the Dieppe Raid, the Ministers reaffirmed their mutual commitment to the importance of commemorations and our joint duty of remembrance.

