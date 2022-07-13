WASHINGTON, July 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada and the United States are uniquely positioned as two of the most interdependent countries in the world, in terms of mutual prosperity and security, with a shared ability to drive the net-zero economy of the future.

On his first official visit to the United States Capitol since being appointed into the role, Canada's Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, held multiple meetings over two days with key U.S. federal counterparts, senior Administration officials, thought leaders and non-governmental organizations, and Canadian Executive Directors to International Financial Institutions.

In these meetings, Minister Guilbeault emphasized the strength and importance of the relationship between both countries to work collaboratively to address plastic pollution, fight climate change, including through cleaner transportation and electricity, as well as work together to support developing countries to combat climate change through international climate finance. Minister Guilbeault also focused on the importance of achieving international climate priorities and on advancing critical measures to halt and reverse biodiversity loss, both of which will feature prominently at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Egypt this November and at the UN Biodiversity Conference (COP15) in Montréal in December 2022.

The Minister met with White House National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy to discuss the urgency for climate action and the need for continued advancement of climate cooperation.

The Minister also met with U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland to discuss environmental issues, and the devastating impacts of biodiversity loss and climate change, which know no borders. Both reflected on the long-standing Canada-U.S. cooperation on clean air, clean water and nature conservation, including the importance of partnership with Indigenous communities, Indigenous-led conservation efforts and climate adaptation. The Minister highlighted Canada's efforts to raise global ambition to stop biodiversity loss, including through nature-based solutions. The Minister also highlighted that Canada is welcoming international delegates to Montréal in December 2022 for COP15, which will focus on protecting nature and halting biodiversity loss around the world.

The Minister met with Climate Counselor of the U.S. Department of Treasury, John Morton, to share fiscal policy approaches for addressing the transition to clean energy and a low-carbon economy, as well as to discuss approaches for assessing and mitigating climate-related financial risks.

The Minister met separately with Senators Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island and Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana to discuss climate action and carbon pricing.

The Minister also hosted a roundtable with thought leaders and non-government organizations to exchange on priorities, including emission reductions across various sectors and international action to reduce methane emissions, biodiversity loss and nature-based climate solutions, climate finance, and carbon pricing. The Minister promoted Canada's actions on climate change and the environment, and highlighted the importance of engagement at all levels in order to continue making progress.

Canada and the U.S. are committed to continued strong collaboration and to achieving shared environmental goals on the road to COP27, COP15 and beyond, in order to raise global climate ambition, protect biodiversity, reduce pollution and support the creation of green jobs.

