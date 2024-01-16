OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - On January 5, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the state of Florida's plan to import select Canadian prescription drugs in bulk.

Since the statement issued by Health Canada last week, the Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health, has spoken to senior U.S. officials to express Canada's disappointment with the FDA decision and to advise that Canada will take all necessary measures to protect the Canadian drug supply.

Minister Holland has been clear that Canada's drug supply is safe and that the Government of Canada has the strong regulatory tools to protect Canada's drug supply.

In a call on January 12 with U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra, Minister Holland reiterated the Government of Canada's commitment to protecting domestic drug supply. The Minister received assurances that the U.S. Government has no intention of creating challenges for Canada to access drugs or to trigger drug shortages.

The Minister of Health also spoke to the U.S. Ambassador to Canada, David Cohen, on this matter. The Ambassador expressed his understanding and expectation that the Government of Canada would take action to safeguard the drug supply for Canadians. Ambassador Cohen confirmed that there is no desire or intent of the U.S. Government to create any challenges for Canada on drug access or shortages.

Minister Holland agreed with both Ambassador Cohen and Secretary Becerra to continue to maintain open lines of communication.

"I want to assure Canadians that they will continue to have access to medications they need when they need them. Canada has strong regulations in place to protect supply. Canadians can be confident that our government will continue to take all necessary measures to protect the drug supply in Canada."

- Hon. Mark Holland, Minister of Health

