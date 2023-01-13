OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, federal, provincial and territorial (FPT) Ministers of Agriculture met virtually to discuss key areas of interest for Canada's agricultural sector.

The meeting allowed the ministers to give updates on the progress of the five-year Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership (Sustainable CAP), which takes effect April 1, 2023, replacing the current Canadian Agricultural Partnership (CAP). The Sustainable CAP, which was announced in July 2022, is a shared FPT vision to position our agri-food producers, processors and others in the sector for continued success as world leaders in sustainable agriculture, and enhancing the competitiveness of the sector. Today, Ministers discussed the remaining steps for Sustainable CAP implementation to ensure a smooth transition from the current Partnership programming.

Ministers also recognized industry progress on Canada's Grocery Code of Conduct. Ministers recognize that a Code of Conduct is a critical step to furthering greater predictability, transparency and fair dealing in the food supply chain. Ministers reiterated their support for the industry-led process to finalize the code, and encouraged broad consultation followed by swift implementation.

Ministers discussed the critical activities associated with the prevention and preparedness for African swine fever (ASF). Governments highlighted progress made to date and reaffirmed their commitment to prevent ASF from entering Canada and to advance government and industry readiness to respond to the significant challenges an outbreak would cause.

The National Agricultural Labour strategy, being developed by the Federal government, was also discussed. Ministers received an update on stakeholder consultations held to date, as well as discussed opportunities for FPT collaboration on labour issues, consistent with each government's respective responsibilities. The Federal government will continue to solicit input from Provinces and Territories on the development of the National Agricultural Labour strategy.

The meeting concluded with a round table where Ministers discussed other key areas. This included the current state of the Avian Influenza outbreak and the need for coordination among government agencies. Ministers also discussed progress made on domestic trade issues, and initiatives related to the environment, transportation, Foot and Mouth Disease preparedness, the shortage and health of Canadian bees and the Pest Management Regulatory Agency re-evaluation process. FPT governments will continue to work collaboratively with industry on their respective roles and responsibilities.

The Ministers of Agriculture meet as needed throughout the year to discuss areas of shared interest. These meetings ensure ongoing collaboration among FPT Ministers and set the stage for the Annual FPT Ministers' meeting. This year, the annual meeting takes place in July in Fredericton, New Brunswick.

