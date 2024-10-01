Re-raising of the Survivors' Flag on Parliament Hill to commemorate and honour residential school Survivors and the children who never came home

OTTAWA, UNCEDED ALGONQUIN TRADITIONAL TERRITORY, ON, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada's history is forever stained by the tragic reality of the residential school system, which forcibly separated Indigenous children from their families and communities, subjecting them to abuse and neglect and prohibiting them from practicing their cultures, traditions and languages. Today, First Nations, Inuit and Métis residential school Survivors gathered on the unceded territory of the Anishinabeg Algonquin People to re-raise the Survivors' Flag on Parliament Hill. Survivors came together to share their truths about the residential school system and honour the memory of all the children who never returned home.

Survivors, Elder Claudette Commanda, and the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) were joined at this commemorative event by leaders of National Indigenous Organizations, Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, and the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations.

The Survivors' Flag on Parliament Hill honours the children who never returned home from residential school and acknowledges the enduring trauma and ongoing impacts on Survivors and the generations that came after them. It serves as an important reminder of the shameful treatment of Indigenous Peoples in Canada and symbolizes Canada's ongoing commitment to reconciliation.

Quotes

"I'm honoured to be a part of the ceremony today on the unceded and unsurrendered Algonquin Anishinabeg Territory. The journey to reconciliation is not a straightforward path, and there is still so much work to be done. Today's gathering is another positive step forward as we listen to Survivors, hear their oral histories, and honour them in their healing journeys."

- Elder Claudette Commanda

"As a Survivor of the Ermineskin Residential School, I am filled with emotion when I see the Survivors' Flag being re-raised. Sharing my story—my truths—is a part of my journey and my healing as a Survivor. I do this so that people will understand what we went through as First Nations people in the hopes that the past will never be repeated."

- Laurie McDonald, Survivor, National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation's Survivors Circle

"I am a proud Inuit standing here today with my fellow Survivors to share my journey. While we all have different and distinct experiences, it's important that we come together as a collective in our work of truth-telling and education. It is never easy, but it's vital that future generations know what happened to us and how it affected our lives and the lives of our families and communities. Today's ceremony allows us to be heard and acknowledged."

- Levinia Brown, Survivor, National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation's Governing Circle

"Today is a day for sharing our truths and grieving what was lost. I wear my Every Red River Métis Child Matters Sash as not only a symbol of my survival from the day school system but as a teaching tool to educate others about the Red River Métis experience in those institutions."

- Andrew Carrier, Survivor, National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation's Governing Circle

"This commemoration and the work we do at the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation is on behalf, and in honour, of residential school Survivors. Their truths are a vital part of our history, one that must never be forgotten. We will continue our work to educate, help communities locate missing children through research, and amplify Survivors' voices, but we cannot do this alone. We all have a role to play in true reconciliation. Canadians can commit to learning about residential schools and their ongoing impacts, and we need Canada's leaders to take concrete actions towards reconciliation."

- Stephanie Scott, Executive Director, National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation

"Re-raising of the Survivors' Flag on Parliament Hill is a powerful symbol, reminding all Canadians that reconciliation begins with education and understanding. This is a moment to further learn about residential schools and the meaning behind the Survivors' Flag and commit to reconciliation. We must not forget the lasting impacts of residential schools on Indigenous Peoples, and together, we must act to address their ongoing legacy."

- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

Quick Facts

The Survivors' Flag was first raised on Parliament Hill in August 2022 .

. The Survivors' Flag was created for—and by—Survivors to honour all Survivors, families, and communities impacted by the residential school system in Canada and to share their expression of remembrance across the nation. The Flag was developed through consultation and collaboration with Inuit, Mi'kmaq, Atikamekw, Cree, Ojibway, Dakota, Mohawk, Dene, Nuu-chah-nulth, Secwepemc, and Métis Nation Survivors.

and to share their expression of remembrance across the nation. The Flag was developed through consultation and collaboration with Inuit, Mi'kmaq, Atikamekw, Cree, Ojibway, Dakota, Mohawk, Dene, Nuu-chah-nulth, Secwepemc, and Métis Nation Survivors. The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR), hosted by the University of Manitoba , was created as a place of learning where the truths of Survivors are honoured and kept safe for future generations. It is the responsibility of the NCTR to steward and share the truths of Survivors' experiences in a respectful way and to work with Indigenous and non-Indigenous educators, researchers, communities, decision-makers and the general public to support the ongoing work of truth, reconciliation and healing across Canada and beyond.

