RCMP, Toronto Police Service and the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police collaborate to examine the role of police in responding to persons in crisis

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - The RCMP, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) and the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police (CACP) hosted a Chiefs of Police workshop, bringing together a representative group of urban, rural, Indigenous and provincial police agencies, academics, and training experts from across Canada to discuss the role of law enforcement in responding to calls of persons in crisis.

Regardless of the location in Canada, police are often the first responders to persons in crisis, yet the public and police themselves have increasingly questioned the role of police in such interactions, particularly when there is no imminent threat to public or individual safety. Canadian police agencies understand the important role of mental health professionals and other social services in this realm and continue to support a collaborative approach to responding to individuals in need.

The RCMP, TPS and CACP aimed to foster dialogue and collaboration among police leaders and other experts to share experiences, explore challenges and opportunities, identify gaps, and learn from different response models and partnerships across jurisdictions.

The workshop discussion welcomed Sir Mark Rowley, Commissioner of the London Metropolitan Police, who joined virtually to share his agency's experience using the Right Care, Right Person model. This model aims to ensure that the most appropriate agency responds to health-related calls, instead of the police being the default first responder. The model has been shown to improve outcomes, reduce demand on all services, and make sure the right care is being delivered by the right person.

The workshop provided participating police agencies with the opportunity to share experiences, discuss response models and explore approaches that reflect the unique needs of their communities. The collaborative approach, interest and engagement demonstrated at the workshop speaks directly to the commitment from Canadian law enforcement to ensure an appropriate, effective and efficient response and better outcomes for the person in crisis.

Quotes

We know that the number of mental health calls directed to police have been increasing. Addressing the root causes of these issues requires a sustained, long-term, consistent, collaborative and well-resourced effort from all levels of government. We must continue to work together to put the supports and resources in place, so police are not the only responders to persons in crisis.

- Mike Duheme, Commissioner, Royal Canadian Mounted Police

I want to thank all the police leaders and experts from across Canada who are embracing new approaches that recognize that what mental health patients and neuro-divergent people need, is a health care response, not a police-led response. The Toronto Police Service is committed to working with our health care partners in a way that recognizes 'Mental Health is Health.'

- Chief Myron Demkiw, Toronto Police Service

Today was an opportunity for police leaders to share and explore best practices being led by Canadian police services and to focus on forward-looking, proactive and long-term solutions to mitigating the public safety risks associated to responding to persons in crisis by ensuring individuals in need of mental health care have access to the proactive and reactive health and social services they require.

­- Commissioner Thomas Carrique, Ontario Provincial Police, and President, Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police

Related links

Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police resolution on de-escalation and crisis intervention

RCMP, Toronto Police Service and the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police collaborate to examine the role of police in responding to persons in crisis

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police Media Relations and Issues Management

Contact information: National Headquarters Media Relations, email: [email protected], Phone: 613-843-5999; Toronto Police Media Centre, email: [email protected], Phone: 416-808-7100