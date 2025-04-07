OTTAWA, ON, April 7, 2025 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) needs your help naming newborn horses (foals) that may one day become part of the world-famous Musical Ride, through our annual Name the Foal contest. This year, we're looking for names that start with the letter "B."

The winning names will be given to as many as 10 foals that are expected to be born this spring at the RCMP's horse breeding farm in Pakenham, Ontario.

The children whose names are selected will each receive a prize pack that includes a photo of the foal they named, a certificate signed by the RCMP Commissioner and an engraved horseshoe made by an RCMP farrier. The winning classroom entry will receive a framed photo of the foal they named and a certificate signed by the RCMP Commissioner.

To qualify, a participant must:

be 14 years of age or younger*

submit a name that begins with the letter "B"

submit only one entry

live in Canada

submit an entry by no later than April 25, 2025 at 11:59 pm EST

*If you are submitting on behalf of a class, you must be at least 18 years of age and teach children 14 years of age or younger.

The winning foal names will be chosen by a committee of employees at the RCMP Musical Ride and Heritage Branch and announced later this spring – along with the contest winners – on the RCMP website and social media.

To submit your entry, visit Name the Foal contest | Royal Canadian Mounted Police

