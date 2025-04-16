OTTAWA, ON, April 16, 2025 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP)'s National Cybercrime Coordination Centre (NC3), the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) and the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) are announcing enforcement actions against Canadian users of LabHost, a platform used to launch widespread phishing and cyber scams in Canada and around the world.

Since April 14, 2025, police forces from across the country executed 10 search warrants against identified users of the platform, and are conducting more than 118 enforcement actions against suspected offenders, which include fines, warning letters and in-person engagements. This operation, known as Project NOVA, is part of an international collaboration that brought together more than 30 domestic and international partners to disrupt criminal activity linked to LabHost.

The evidence collected to date suggests close to one million Canadians were directly impacted by LabHost. An extensive amount of personal information, including sensitive banking credentials, was stolen and trafficked by criminal users of the platform.

Prior to being disabled by law enforcement, LabHost was one of the world's largest phishing-as-a-service providers, offering a range of illicit services for a monthly fee payable only by cryptocurrency. Cybercriminals impersonated more than 75 Canadian organizations – including major banks and government institutions – to defraud Canadians into giving up personal information and banking credentials.

While Project NOVA is a continuation of an international operation that effectively shut down LabHost's infrastructure in April 2024, it marks the first action led by the RCMP's NC3 against LabHost users here in Canada. Over the course the operation, the NC3 worked closely with organizations that were impersonated to trace the impact of phishing attacks and gather critical evidence.

If you are a victim, contact your local police immediately and report the incident to the CAFC using their Online Reporting System or by phone at 1-888-495-8501.

Investigations are still ongoing.

Project NOVA partners

In addition to the crucial support of the London Metropolitan Police Service, Europol's European Cybercrime Centre (EC3) and the Joint Cybercrime Action Taskforce (J-CAT) during this operation, the NC3, the CAFC, the SQ and all domestic partners would like to thank the following agencies:

Canada Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre

Ontario Provincial Police

Ottawa Police Service

Peel Regional Police Service

RCMP Federal Policing Cybercrime

Investigative Team Montréal

RCMP Federal Policing Cybercrime

Investigative Team Toronto

Régie intermunicipale de police

Thérèse-De Blainville

Service de police de Blainville

Service de police de l'agglomération

de Longueuil

Service de police de la Ville de Deux-

Montagnes

Service de police de la Ville de

Montréal

Service de police de la Ville de Trois-

Rivières

Service de police de Laval

Sûreté du Québec – Division des

enquêtes spécialisées en

cybercriminalité et crimes financiers International Australia: Australian Federal Police

Czechia: Bureau of Criminal Police

and Investigation

Estonia: Estonia Northern Prefecture;

Finland: National Bureau of

Investigation (Poliisi)

Ireland: An Garda Siochana

Lithuania: Lithuanian Criminal Police

Netherlands: Central Netherlands

Police (Politie Midden-Nederland)

Poland: Polish National Police -

Cybercrime Bureau

Portugal: Polícia Judiciária

Spain: Spanish National Police -

Cybercrime Central Unit

United Kingdom: Metropolitan Police

Service – London, and City of London

Police

United States: U.S. Secret Service

Pittsburgh, U.S. Secret Service

Ottawa Field Office, and Federal

Bureau of Investigation (FBI)

Quotes

"Cybercrime is an evolving and borderless threat, demanding vigilance and adaptability from law enforcement working to defend Canadians against cyber threats like phishing. Project NOVA marks a significant step towards a safer and more resilient cyberspace, not only in Canada but around the world. I want to thank the National Cybercrime Coordination Centre (NC3) for their leadership in this operation and all the partners involved for their coordinated efforts that strengthen our country's cyber resilience."

Marie-Claude Dandenault, Deputy Commissioner, Specialized Policing Services, Royal Canadian Mounted Police

"Project NOVA is a continuation of an international police effort to shut LabHost down and the first enforcement action led by the RCMP's National Cybercrime Coordination Centre (NC3) and Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) against LabHost users here in Canada. I am incredibly proud of what the NC3, CAFC and our partners were able to achieve through this operation, holding accountable those who seek to exploit the digital space for criminal gain. I want to recognize the involvement of the Cyber Defence Alliance and thank those private sector entities for their willingness to collaborate and help reduce the impact of cybercrime on Canadians. Their collaboration was critical to the success of this operation."

Chris Lynam, Director General, National Cybercrime Coordination Centre and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

"Attacking the scourge of financial crime by significantly disrupting criminal activities and pursuing prevention and awareness initiatives is a priority for the Sûreté du Québec. The efforts and resources put into Project NOVA show how important this fight is for the organization, and reflects its world-class expertise. Encouraging a collective fight with partners in Canada and abroad is also at the heart of the Sûreté du Québec's vision."

Charles Hudon, Deputy Director, Sûreté du Québec - Direction des enquêtes sur les crimes financiers et la cybercriminalité (Financial Crimes and Cybercrime Investigations Directorate)

Quick facts

Cybercrime is a serious criminal offence. Anyone who commits a cybercrime could face real consequences, including potential jail time, a criminal record, and limitations on travel and employment.

Project NOVA is a continuation of an international operation that effectively shut down LabHost's infrastructure in April 2024 . Operation STARGREW was led by the UK's Metropolitan Police- London , with the support of Europol's European Cybercrime Centre (EC3) and the Joint Cybercrime Action Taskforce (J-CAT).

. Operation STARGREW was led by the UK's Metropolitan Police- , with the support of Europol's European Cybercrime Centre (EC3) and the Joint Cybercrime Action Taskforce (J-CAT). If you have been active on LabHost or in contact with LabHost administrators, the NC3 and CAFC would like to hear from you. Use the CAFC's Online Reporting System or phone 1-888-495-8501 with any information you have. Remember, cybercrime is never worth the risk. Make the right choices online!

Associated links

Link: https://rcmp.ca/en/news/2025/04/project-nova-canadian-law-enforcement-continues-disruption-criminal-labhost-users

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police Media Relations and Issues Management

Contacts: RCMP Media Relations, 613-843-5999, [email protected]; Sûreté du Québec, 514-598-4848 or 1-877-598-4848