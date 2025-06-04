LONDON, ON, June 4, 2025 /CNW/ - In light of recent media coverage regarding the Royal Canadian Mounted Police's (RCMP) involvement in matters related to the Israel-Hamas armed conflict, we wish to clarify the nature and scope of our activities.

In early 2024, the RCMP initiated a structural investigation in connection with this ongoing conflict. A structural investigation is a broad, intelligence-led intake process designed to collect, preserve, and assess information potentially relevant under Canada's Crimes Against Humanity and War Crimes Act. This includes gathering open-source material and voluntary submissions from individuals wishing to provide information. The primary objective is to proactively collect relevant information that may support future investigative steps, should jurisdictional and legal thresholds be met.

It is important to emphasize that a structural investigation is not a criminal investigation. The RCMP employs a well-established structured protocol to efficiently triage and process incoming information related to global conflicts, this standardized initial procedure serves as a foundation for every case, after which specialized investigative techniques are applied to address the unique aspects of each investigation, including the Israel-Hamas structural investigation. Should a perpetrator of core international crimes—such as genocide, war crimes, or crimes against humanity—with the appropriate nexus to Canada be identified, the RCMP will initiate a separate criminal investigation. To date, the RCMP has not initiated any related criminal investigations.

Although this work has been underway in a developmental capacity since early 2024, it has not been publicly announced as the RCMP continues to develop essential supporting operational tools. This includes a secure online portal available in French, English, Hebrew and Arabic, to facilitate the structured and secure any submissions of information by the public and potential witnesses. Unfortunately, technical challenges have resulted in delays to the rollout of this critical tool; once this online portal is ready for access, we will advise the public.

The RCMP remains committed to its mandate under Canadian law, to assess credible allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity. We conduct this work with impartiality, relying on evidence-based assessments in alignment with the principles of the rule of law.

Given the sensitivity of the matter, we urge the public to refrain from drawing premature conclusions about the RCMP's role or intent. This initiative is solely focused on collecting relevant information and does not target any community or group.

Further updates will be provided once the public reporting portal has been made available.

Contact information

RCMP Central Region (Ontario)

Communications & Media Relations

Email: CR Media Relations RCMP / Relations Médias GRC RC [email protected]

Twitter: @RCMPONT

Facebook: RCMP.Ontario

Instagram: rcmpontario

YouTube: RCMP_Ontario_GRC

Website: RCMP in Ontario

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police - Central Region