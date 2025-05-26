LONDON, ON, May 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Chief Superintendent Chris Leather, Officer in Charge of Criminal Operations for RCMP Central Region Federal Policing, will provide a press conference to provide results of a complex and multijurisdictional investigation. This will be the first prosecution for violations of the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations in Canada.

Following a statement of facts, representatives from the RCMP Special Economic Measures Act team and the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) will be available for questions. For media wanting to attend in person, please register by sending your name and media credentials to:

[email protected]

A live link to the conference will be provided upon registration for media only.

When: May 28th, 2025

Time: 10:00 AM - Media is invited to start arriving in person at 9:15 AM

Location: 130 Dufferin Ave, London RCMP Headquarters

