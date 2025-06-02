CORNWALL, ON, June 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Between January 1, 2025 and April 1, 2025, the Ontario RCMP Border Integrity team and its partners in the Cornwall region, laid multiple charges and seized a total of $561,568 worth of contraband tobacco products. The RCMP allege that several individuals have attempted to smuggle unstamped tobacco, cigarettes, cigars and nicotine pouches which are being unlawfully imported for unregulated resale in convenience stores and other retail outlets into Ontario.

The Cornwall Regional Task Force (CRTF) is a joint task force made up of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), and the Ontario Ministry of Finance. We work closely with our trusted Canadian and US partners to combat crime on both sides of the border.

On January 7th, a CBSA led initiative partnering with the Cornwall Regional Task Force (CRTF) stopped a vehicle under Section 99(1)(f) of the Customs Act and a search of the vehicle found 28 boxes of unstamped tobacco with a total of 280,000 cigarettes. Driver James Johnson (34 yrs.), from Saint Regis, QC was charged with Possession of Unstamped Tobacco under Section 32(1) of the Excise Act, 2001 and Operation while Prohibited under Section 320.18 of the Criminal Code. Passenger Dylan David (35 yrs.), from Hogansburg, NY was charged with Possession of Unstamped Tobacco under Section 32(1) of the Excise Act, 2001 and Section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) for Possession of a Schedule 1 Drug - Fentanyl.

On January 12th, a vehicle was examined by the CBSA under Section 99(1)(f) of the Customs Act and found to contain 9,360 unstamped cigars. Nadir Khedidem (23 yrs.), from Mirabel, QC was charged by the RCMP pursuant to Section 32(1) of the Excise Act, 2001 and was convicted.

On January 16th, two vehicles that had crossed the Cornwall border were stopped and searched under Section 99(1)(f) of the Customs Act and a total of 18 cases of nicotine pouches, for a total of 36,000 pouches were seized. Reese Hitterman-Carr (24 yrs.) from Lancaster, ON and Adam Bomberry (31 yrs.) from Akwesasne, NY were arrested and charged under Sections 155 and 159 (1) of the Customs Act.

On January 27th, Lawrence Oakes (22 yrs) from Cornwall was arrested by Cornwall RCMP after fleeing from a secondary examination by CBSA officers at the border and striking a marked Police vehicle. Oakes is charged with Assaulting a Police Officer with a weapon, Dangerous Driving, Flight from Police and Fail to Comply to Release Order.

In late February, a CBSA led initiative partnering with the CRTF collaborated to arrest, Robert Green (32 yrs.), from Ohsweken, ON under Sections 155 and 159(1) of the Customs Act and Section 32(1) of the Excise Act, 2001 for possession of 37,000 nicotine pouches, 7200 cigars and 1440 ounces of chewing tobacco for a total of $294,560. Green was released on an undertaking andappeared in court on May 20th.

On February 26th a CBSA led initiative partnering with the CRTF spotted three individuals behind a restaurant in Cornwall where they were allegedly exchanging nicotine pouches from the trunks of their vehicles. RCMP arrested all three males on Customs Act charges and seized over $ 160 Thousand dollars' worth of nicotine pouches. Nasim El Bendago (22 yrs.) from Gatineau, QC, Zahir Taskie (20 yrs.) from Orleans, ON, and Mark Wesley (24 yrs.) from Scarborough, ON were arrested under Sections 155 and 159(1) of the Customs Act for possession of these nicotine pouches. Wesley also faces charges for possession for the purpose of trafficking under Section 5 (2) of the CDSA. All three were released on undertakings and will appear in court on June 3rd.

On February 24th, Megan Morin (22 yrs.) from Longueuil, QC was found with a total of 255 cartons of illegal cigars which was seized from the trunk of the vehicle she was driving. Morin was charged with Possession of Unstamped Tobacco, contrary to Section 32(1) of the Excise Act, 2001, released on an undertaking and was convicted on May 7th.

In March, law enforcement seized 3,122 tins of flavoured nicotine pouches from a driver allegedly attempting to illegally import them across the Cornwall border. The male driver was arrested initially under Sections 155 and 159(1) of the Customs Act, however, has subsequently been released without charges.

On March 8th, a traffic stop led the OPP and RCMP to an observation of a total of 2,532 tins of Unstamped Tobacco valued at over $56,000 which was seized immediately. The driver, Asiful Haque (27 yrs.) from Scarborough, ON was arrested under Section 32(1) of the Excise Act, 2001 for Unlawful Possession of Unstamped Tobacco. Haque was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in court on May 29th.

"Thanks to the CBSA, OPP, OPP-BEST, Ontario Ministry of Finance, and Cornwall RCMP for their dedicated collaboration which continues to produce successful results, taking contraband, including nicotine pouches, off our streets." —Inspector Etienne Thauvette, Officer in Charge RCMP Cornwall Detachment

"Canada Border Services Agency officers are committed to disrupting organized crime. By intercepting contraband, we stop proceeds from being reinvested into other criminal activity. We will continue to work closely with the RCMP and other law enforcement partners to keep our communities safe." —Jag Johnston, Regional Director General, CBSA Northern Ontario Region

"The OPP is committed to working with our provincial and national partners to stem the flow of contraband tobacco, as well as illegal drugs and firearms, contributing to safer communities." – OPP Acting Detective Inspector Tyler Stewart, Border Enforcement Security Task Force

Fast facts:

Ontario RCMP Border Integrity protect over 2,700km of the Canada -US border from Cornwall through the Great Lakes to the Manitoba border. The Canada -US border is the longest, safest border in the world.

Oral nicotine pouches over the 4mg limit as per the Food and Drugs Act are classified as prescription drugs as per Health Canada's prescription drug list.

No person other than one of following shall import a prescription drug: a practitioner, a drug manufacturer, a wholesale druggist, a pharmacist or a resident of a foreign country while a visitor to Canada (policy of a 90-day supply).

Its effects are widespread, impacting public health, public safety, government revenue, and the broader economy.

Revenues from contraband tobacco often support organized crime activities, such as drug trafficking, human trafficking, and firearms smuggling.

Smuggling networks engage in violent activities and corruption, increasing risks to the public and law enforcement agencies.

The Canada Border Services Agency screens goods coming into Canada and examines more closely those that may pose a threat to the safety of Canadians.

and examines more closely those that may pose a threat to the safety of Canadians. For the latest enforcement statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures.

