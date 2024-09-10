RCMP publishes the Transparency Blueprint: Snapshot of Operational Technologies

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has published the Transparency Blueprint: Snapshot of Operational Technologies as part of its ongoing commitment to improve transparency on the responsible use of operational technologies by the RCMP.

The Transparency Blueprint informs about the RCMP's National Technology Onboarding Program and the types of operational technologies that they assess. It also provides details about the RCMP's responsible use of three key operational technologies: on-device investigative tools, cell-site simulators and, remotely piloted aircraft systems.

The same technologies that enhance our lives can also be exploited by criminals to plan and commit crimes and hide evidence. The potential use of new and emerging operational technologies requires careful consideration of privacy, ethical and legal standards.

This is why the RCMP must constantly consider how new and emerging technologies can be used to protect children and vulnerable groups, fight crime, investigate suspects, collect evidence, improve data analytics and strengthen accountability.

The Transparency Blueprint is central to fostering public trust and confidence in the RCMP's use of operational technologies to lawfully collect, use and analyze data for investigative and other law enforcement purposes.

Quote

The publication of the Transparency Blueprint delivers on the RCMP's ongoing commitment to improve transparency and to improving public confidence. This is an important step in continuing to ensure that Canadians have a better understanding of the RCMP's legitimate use of operational technologies that help us protect our communities.

- Bryan Larkin, Deputy Commissioner, Specialized Policing Services, RCMP

Quick facts

An operational technology is any technology-based tool, technique, device, software, application, or dataset that will be used to support an RCMP investigation or to gather intelligence.

The National Technology Onboarding Program (NTOP) must be consulted before testing, purchasing, developing, or deploying any operational technology that is primarily intended to collect or use personal information for investigative or intelligence purposes by the RCMP. NTOP will ensure that there is an operational need, that it provides a clear benefit to the public, and meets privacy, legal, policy, and ethical standards. To date, NTOP has completed the assessment of 28 operational technologies.

The publication of the Transparency Blueprint aligns with the RCMP's commitment to improve transparency as part of the Vision150 and beyond: RCMP strategic plan and with the Government of Canada's National Security Transparency Commitment as well as with the RCMP's obligations to publish summaries of completed Privacy Impact Assessments under the Treasury Board Secretariat's Directive on Privacy Impact Assessment.

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police Media Relations and Issues Management

