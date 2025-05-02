OTTAWA, ON, May 2, 2025 /CNW/ - The RCMP is proud to support the international fight against drug trafficking by assisting Vancouver Police Department's investigation against Cody Casey, a high-profile Canadian fugitive from British Columbia who was wanted for fentanyl production and several drug trafficking offences.

Casey was arrested in Oman in October 2024 and on April 24, 2025 extradited back to British Columbia where he's being held in custody.

Casey was charged with 17 drug and firearm related offences in 2020. The drugs seized had an estimated street value of $5,000,000 dollars.

In May 2023, Casey was named the 3rd most wanted person in Canada through the Bolo program. A $100,000 reward was issued for information contributing to Casey's arrest.

For the past two and a half years, the RCMP worked closely with domestic and international authorities in tracking this fugitive from the Caribbean to Oman via the RCMP's INTERPOL Ottawa's Fugitive Apprehension Support Team (FAST). The Royal Omani Police arrested Casey as a result of offences in Oman and an outstanding Canadian INTERPOL Red Notice.

Casey's capture is evidence of the demonstrable impact that RCMP's Federal Policing is having on the fight against fentanyl.

FAST is an example of how the RCMP is committed to supporting its international policing partners while delivering innovative policing solutions to Canadian citizens. The team focuses on fugitives of the highest value to Canada and INTERPOL partners.

This is a unique value add that Federal Policing brings to the domestic and global policing landscape. Our partnerships and local knowledge around the world allow us to offer support to domestic partners that would be impractical for them to build for themselves.

"After more than two years on the run, high-value fentanyl trafficker Cody Casey is now in custody, thanks to the relentless and coordinated efforts of the Vancouver Police Department, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Royal Omani Police. This operation highlights our unwavering commitment to public safety and demonstrates that no matter how far or how long you run, we will find you. The Vancouver Police Department and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police will continue to work tirelessly with international police partners to take dangerous criminals off our streets and ensure justice is served." – Liam Price, Director General, International Special Services

