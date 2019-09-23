RCMP make arrests relating to the production of methamphetamine

LONDON, ON, Sept. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - On Monday, September 23, 2019, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Clandestine Lab Enforcement Team, located at the RCMP Toronto West Detachment, arrested three individuals for offences under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) relating to the production of methamphetamine.

The team conducted a search warrant at a London, Ontario address where suspected methamphetamine and several chemical precursors used in the production of controlled substances were found.

As a result of this investigation the following people were charged:

Thanh Phan, 35 years of age, of Mississauga, ON; Du Lam, 38 years of age, of Brampton, ON, and Thanh Tieu, 39 years of age also of Brampton, ON, have been charged with the following offences:

One count of production of a controlled substance to wit, methamphetamine contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA);





One count of possession of items with the intent to use them to produce a controlled substance (Methamphetamine), contrary to the CDSA;

"People who set up and operate these clandestine labs to manufacture drugs in our neighbourhoods show a wanton disregard for the safety of our communities." stated Inspector Marwan Zogheib Officer in Charge of the Toronto West RCMP Serious and Organized Crime Unit.

The accused persons are appearing in court in London, Ontario on Sept 23rd, 2019.

The Clandestine Lab Enforcement Team would like to thank the London Police Service, London Fire Department, London RCMP, Ontario Provincial Police, Health Canada and all others who assisted with this investigation.

The RCMP would also like to thank the effected citizens in London, ON for their cooperation while all of the emergency services converged in their neighbourhood. We assure you that all steps were taken to ensure the safety and security of the public.

Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is encouraged to contact their local police, the RCMP at 1-800-387-0020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Cpl. Louise Savard, Media Relations Officer, RCMP "O" Division (Ontario), 905-876-9709

