TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - RCMP Federal Police - Central Region have arrested and charged a person from the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) who was allegedly participating in the activities of a listed terrorist group.

Following a lengthy national security investigation, the following charges have been laid:

Participating in the activities of a terrorist group for the purpose of enhancing the ability of the terrorist group to carry out terrorist activity, contrary to Sec. 83.18(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada

of Counselling another person to commit a terrorism offence, contrary to Sec. 83.221(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada

The individual will appear remotely via video link for a court appearance on August 27.

As the alleged offences took place when the individual was a youth, the Youth Criminal Justice Act prevents any further release of information regarding this individual. The RCMP is continuing to investigate and assess possible impacts of this alleged activity. At this time, there are no known associated risks to the public.

The RCMP continues to be concerned with the growing trend of violent extremism. Radicalization to violence is a phenomenon that is not driven by any particular background, culture or religion. Public Safety's Canada Centre for Community Engagement and Prevention of Violence leads the Government of Canada's efforts to counter radicalization to violence and aims to complement national security and criminal justice efforts, including through support of programs to prevent and intervene with individuals and groups at-risk of radicalization to violence, as well as with those who want to leave violent extremism behind.

"As part of our core values, the employees of the RCMP are committed to working with our partners to protect our communities. We would like to acknowledge the Toronto Police Service, the Public Prosecution Service of Canada, the Ministry of the Attorney General, the Provincial Anti-Terrorist Section and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for their cooperation and collaboration during the course of this investigation." – Superintendent James Parr, Officer in Charge, GTA/SW INSET

If you have concerns that someone is considering, planning, or preparing to commit an act of violence or to help others in committing acts of terrorism, please contact your local police service. It is incumbent to report any suspicious behaviour. If there is an immediate threat to your safety, or the safety of others, please dial 911.

Non–emergency tips can be reported to the RCMP National Security Information Network by phone at 1–800–420–5805 or online at www.rcmp.ca/report-it

