OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - The RCMP Ottawa Detachment, Financial Crime Unit, has arrested two Ottawa residents for multiple offences. The charges against the two individuals include laundering proceeds of crime and fraud.

The RCMP Financial Crime Unit was brought in to assist Ottawa Police Service during one of their drug investigations, which also included the laundering of proceeds of crime, fraud and possession of property obtained through crime. After the conclusion of the Ottawa Police Service investigation, the RCMP Financial Crime Unit continued their investigation and were able to confirm the financial crimes and arrest two individuals. The sharing of information and cooperation between the Ottawa Police service and the RCMP resulted in the success of both investigations.

The accused are alleged to have laundered over $250,000 from drug sales and used the illegal money to purchase a residential property and a vehicle valued in excess of one million dollars.

One of the accused is facing additional charges of fraud for producing fake documents for the purchase of a residence. The house and the vehicle were both seized and are being held pending a separate asset forfeiture review.

As a result, Peter Pavlovich and Jessica Sauvé of Ottawa, Ontario, have been charged by the RCMP as follows:

Peter Pavlovich from Ottawa (40):

Fraud over $5000 contrary to Section 380(1) of the Criminal Code ;

contrary to Section 380(1) of the ; Possession of property obtained by crime, contrary to Section 354(1) of the Criminal Code (2 Counts);

(2 Counts); Laundering proceeds of crime, contrary to Section 462.31 of the Criminal Code (2 Counts).

Jessica Sauvé from Ottawa (39):

Possession of property obtained by crime, contrary to Section 354(1) of the Criminal Code;

Laundering proceeds of crime, contrary to Section 462.31 of the Criminal Code;

Both accused appeared in court on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. One of the accused remains in custody, while the other was released with conditions. The next court date for both accused is scheduled for November 3rd at 10a.m, at 161 Elgin Street, Ottawa, Ontario, in Superior court room.

"This investigation is a clear example of the RCMP's commitment to combatting the laundering of proceeds of crime and tracing the source and use of illicit funds. This investigation successfully identified the acquisition of assets gained from illegal activities and disrupted the flow of illicit funds."

-Insp. Islam Issa, District Commander, Transnational Serious and Organized Crime, O Division

