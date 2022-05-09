MILTON, ON, May 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Approximately 10 000 counterfeit toonies have been identified and seized, following an investigation by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). The Greater Toronto Area (GTA) Trans-National Serious & Organized Crime Section (TSOC) have charged one individual as a result of the investigation.

In Summer 2021, the Royal Canadian Mint identified an ongoing counterfeit currency issue through their random sampling process. The RCMP GTA-TSOC initiated an investigation, focusing on identifying those involved in the passing of the counterfeit coins.

Throughout the investigation, the RCMP seized approximately 10 000 of this specific type of counterfeit two-dollar coin, which had been placed into the Canadian banking system. It is suspected that there are additional counterfeit coins in the currency system and that the coins originate from China. The seized counterfeit two-dollar coins can be distinguished by their primary characteristic flaw of having a "split-toe" on the right front paw of the Polar Bear which resembles a "claw".

Daixiong He (age 68) of Richmond Hill, Ontario, has been charged with:

Uttering counterfeit money, contrary to Section 452 of the Criminal Code ; and

; and Possession of counterfeit money, contrary to Section 450 of the Criminal Code.

Mr. He was arrested and released on an undertaking. Mr. He's first court appearance will be held at the Ontario Court of Justice located at 50 Eagle Street West, in Newmarket on June 2nd, 2022, Courtroom 201 at 10:30 a.m.

"These criminal charges are a reflection of the RCMP's resolve in preserving the integrity of the Canadian currency system. The RCMP is committed to working with the Royal Canadian Mint, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), FINTRAC, banks, and municipal police partners, to combat illicit efforts that target Canada's economic system."

- Supt. Ann Koenig, District Commander of the GTA-TSOC Section

"The unique features on Canada's circulation coins make them among the most secure in the world and allowed these counterfeit pieces to be identified and removed from circulation quickly. The Royal Canadian Mint will continue to work closely with financial institutions and the RCMP to ensure the integrity of Canada's coin supply."

- James Malizia, Vice-President, Corporate Security, Royal Canadian Mint

Law enforcement agencies work diligently to make our communities safer places to live but your assistance in remaining vigilant and informing us of any suspicious activities will help us be even more effective. If you have any information in relation to counterfeit currency, suspect that you are in possession of counterfeit currency or believe someone has attempted to pass along counterfeit currency to you, you can contact your local police, the Ontario RCMP at 1-800-387-0020 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), at any time.

