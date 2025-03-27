MILTON, ON, March 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Ontario RCMP have seized and destroyed cannabis grown at three large-scale illegal grow sites. The RCMP's Greater Toronto Area Trans-National Serious & Organized Crime Section (GTA-TSOC) has charged six individuals for operating a complex illicit cannabis production and distribution network in Ontario.

This investigation began in the Summer of 2022, after the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) referred the matter for investigation to the RCMP. During the investigation, approximately 17,000 cannabis plants were seized and destroyed. The RCMP estimate that these operations could have an annual production value of over $16 million dollars. Each of the sites were staffed with full-time live-in workers, none of whom have legal status to work and grow cannabis in Canada. The criminal network was also linked to the operation of two other illicit cannabis production sites in Ontario which were dismantled by the OPP and the Toronto Police Service. The criminal network exported the illicit cannabis to the United States and Hong Kong, with further plans to expand distribution into Europe.

The RCMP allege millions of dollars in profits from this operation were laundered through the Canadian banking system by a sophisticated identity fraud scheme. They applied for Health Canada authorizations to produce medicinal cannabis using the identity of individuals who were not aware of the applications. These authorizations were then used to obtain commercial leases and expand the group's cannabis production.

If you wish to view the images, please visit the version of this news release on the RCMP website.

As a result of the investigation, the following individuals were charged:

Shao Bo "Barry" Xie (age 45) of Toronto, Ontario

Unlawful cultivation of cannabis, contrary to Section 12 of the Cannabis Act (x3);

Unlawful possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling, contrary to Section 10 of the Cannabis Act;

Conspiracy to cultivate cannabis, contrary to Section 12 of the Cannabis Act and Section 465 of the Criminal Code;

and Section 465 of the Conspiracy to sell cannabis, contrary to Section 10 of the Cannabis Act and Section 465 of the Criminal Code;

and Section 465 of the Conspiracy to export cannabis, contrary to Section 11 of the Cannabis Act and Section 465 of the Criminal Code;

and Section 465 of the Possession of property/proceeds of crime, contrary to Section 354 of the Criminal Code;

Conceal/convert proceeds of crime, contrary to Sec 462.31 of the Criminal Code;

Identity Theft, contrary to Section 402.1 of the Criminal Code;

Use forged document, contrary to Section 368 of the Criminal Code;

Make false document, contrary to Section 366 of the Criminal Code;

Conspiracy to impersonate for advantage, contrary to Section 403 and Section 465 of the Criminal Code; and

and Conspiracy to use forged document, contrary to Section 368 and Section 465 of the Criminal Code.

Feng Gao (age 42) of Toronto, Ontario

Unlawful cultivation of cannabis, contrary to Section 12 of the Cannabis Act;

Conspiracy to cultivate cannabis, contrary to Section 12 of the Cannabis Act and Section 465 of the Criminal Code;

and Section 465 of the Conspiracy to sell cannabis, contrary to Section 10 of the Cannabis Act and Section 465 of the Criminal Code;

and Section 465 of the Conspiracy to export cannabis, contrary to Section 11 of the Cannabis Act and Section 465 of the Criminal Code;

and Section 465 of the Possession of property/proceeds of crime, contrary to Section 354 of the Criminal Code;

Conceal/convert proceeds of crime, contrary to Sec 462.31 of the Criminal Code;

Identity Theft, contrary to Section 402.1 of the Criminal Code;

Conspiracy to impersonate for advantage, contrary to Section 403 and Section 465 of the Criminal Code; and

and Conspiracy to use forged document, contrary to Section 368 and Section 465 of the Criminal Code.

Shan "Sam" Gao (age 34) of Toronto, Ontario

Unlawful cultivation of cannabis, contrary to Section 12 of the Cannabis Act;

Conspiracy to cultivate cannabis, contrary to Section 12 of the Cannabis Act and Section 465 of the Criminal Code;

and Section 465 of the Conspiracy to sell cannabis, contrary to Section 10 of the Cannabis Act and Section 465 of the Criminal Code;

and Section 465 of the Conspiracy to export cannabis, contrary to Section 11 of the Cannabis Act and Section 465 of the Criminal Code;

and Section 465 of the Possession of property/proceeds of crime, contrary to Section 354 of the Criminal Code;

Use forged document, contrary to Section 368 of the Criminal Code;

Make false document, contrary to Section 366 of the Criminal Code;

Conspiracy to impersonate for advantage, contrary to Section 403 and Section 465 of the Criminal Code; and

and Conspiracy to use forged document, contrary to Section 368 and Section 465 of the Criminal Code.

Xu Han (age 26) of Toronto, Ontario

Unlawful cultivation of cannabis, contrary to Section 12 of the Cannabis Act;

Conspiracy to cultivate cannabis, contrary to Section 12 of the Cannabis Act and Section 465 of the Criminal Code;

and Section 465 of the Conspiracy to sell cannabis, contrary to Section 10 of the Cannabis Act and Section 465 of the Criminal Code;

and Section 465 of the Conspiracy to export cannabis, contrary to Section 11 of the Cannabis Act and Section 465 of the Criminal Code;

and Section 465 of the Possession of property/proceeds of crime, contrary to Section 354 of the Criminal Code;

Conspiracy to impersonate for advantage, contrary to Section 403 and Section 465 of the Criminal Code; and

and Conspiracy to use forged document, contrary to Section 368 and Section 465 of the Criminal Code.

Fang Han (age 30) of Toronto, Ontario

Unlawful cultivation of cannabis, contrary to Section 12 of the Cannabis Act;

Conspiracy to cultivate cannabis, contrary to Section 12 of the Cannabis Act and Section 465 of the Criminal Code;

and Section 465 of the Conspiracy to sell cannabis, contrary to Section 10 of the Cannabis Act and Section 465 of the Criminal Code;

and Section 465 of the Conspiracy to export cannabis, contrary to Section 11 of the Cannabis Act and Section 465 of the Criminal Code;

and Section 465 of the Possession of property/proceeds of crime, contrary to Section 354 of the Criminal Code; and

and Conceal/convert proceeds of crime, contrary to Sec 462.31 of the Criminal Code.

Zdena "Denise" Mesko (age 61) of Sarnia, Ontario

Identity Theft, contrary to Section 402.1 of the Criminal Code;

Use forged document, contrary to Section 368 of the Criminal Code;

Possession of property/proceeds of crime, contrary to Section 354 of the Criminal Code;

Conspiracy to impersonate for advantage, contrary to Section 403 and Section 465 of the Criminal Code; and

and Conspiracy to use forged document, contrary to Section 368 and Section 465 of the Criminal Code

All of the accused were arrested at the RCMP Toronto West Detachment and released on an undertaking. Their first court appearance is scheduled to be held on May 7th, 2025, at the Ontario Court of Justice located at 10 Armoury Street in Toronto, Courtroom 1001 at 09:00 a.m.

The RCMP would like to thank a number of law enforcement and partner agencies including the Ontario Provincial Police-led Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team (OPP-PJFCET), Peel Regional Police Service (PRPS), Toronto Police Service (TPS), Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC), Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), Health Canada, and the United States Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

"The collaboration and teamwork between the RCMP Federal Police and our provincial and municipal law enforcement partners underscores our collective commitment to battling transnational organized crime at all levels in Ontario, Canada and abroad." Inspector Nicole Noonan, Officer in charge of Federal Policing – Transnational, Serious & Organized Crime, Toronto West Detachment, Royal Canadian Mounted Police

Law enforcement agencies work diligently to make our communities a safer place to live but your assistance in remaining vigilant and informing us of any suspicious activities will help us be even more effective. If you have any information in relation to illicit cannabis production, you can contact your local police, the Ontario RCMP at 1-800-387-0020 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), at any time.

Email: [email protected]