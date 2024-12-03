RCMP Cram the Cruiser fundraiser 2024

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - For the 7th year in a row, the RCMP in the National Capital Region is coordinating the popular Cram the Cruiser fundraising event, in support of children at CHEO and Toy Mountain.

Join RCMP personnel on Saturday, December 7, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Walmart Orleans location at 3900 Innes Road – and help us Cram the Cruiser with donations of toys for kids who will spend the holidays at the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO).

Cram the Cruiser has become a meaningful community tradition supported by many to ensure that children who are unable to spend Christmas at home still get to experience the magic of the holidays.

Donations of new, unwrapped toys will be accepted on-site. Come help Cram the Cruiser, and check out fun activities, including:

Meet uniformed RCMP members and Ottawa Police Service officers

Police Service officers Sit in a police cruiser and give Santa a call via an exclusive North Pole radio channel

Meet the RCMP's Emergency Response Team and check out their tactical armoured vehicle

See a bomb disposal robot in action

Receive a gift back from a Mountie in Red Serge

"It's so wonderful to see the generous contributions and immense support of this event every year," says event coordinator Sarah (Sally) Thompson. "It has become a very special initiative for all of us at the RCMP in the National Capital Region. Cram the Cruiser brings the community together, and allows us to give back and make a meaningful impact in the lives of some of the children in our community who need our support."

The event will be open to the media, and an RCMP spokesperson will be on site. Mounties will be delivering the toys to Toy Mountain in the Place d'Orleans shopping centre around 3:45 p.m. that day.

