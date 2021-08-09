TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - On July 15, 2021, members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Toronto Airport Detachment, Border Integrity Team, working in collaboration with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), York Regional Police and Peel Regional Police, executed multiple search warrants and arrested four males and two females for various offences linked to the exportation of cannabis from the Greater Toronto Area to the Caribbean.

This investigation is a continuation of Project OALTO which focussed on a drug trafficking network and resulted in the arrest of five individuals who were charged with several criminal offences back in January 2021. The continuing investigation led to the execution of search warrants in three locations in Ajax and Toronto. Approximately 80 kilograms of marijuana and 5 kilograms of hashish (also known as hash) were seized, along with over $40,000 in cash.

The following individuals were charged:

Rene Smith (age 40), from Ajax, Ontario

Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, contrary to the Criminal Code (4 counts);

(4 counts); Unauthorized exportation of cannabis, contrary to the Cannabis Act (4 counts);

(4 counts); Unauthorized possession of cannabis for purpose of exporting, contrary to the Cannabis Act (2 counts);

(2 counts); Unauthorized distribution of cannabis, contrary to the Cannabis Act; and

and Possession of property obtained by crime, contrary to the Criminal Code.

Krisha Stanisclaus (age 31), from Ajax, Ontario

Unauthorized possession of cannabis for purpose of exporting, contrary to the Cannabis Act ;

; Unauthorized distribution of cannabis, contrary to the Cannabis Act ; and

; and Possession of property obtained by crime, contrary to the Criminal Code.

Leonard Bailey (age 42), Alisha Bailey (age 38), Isshian Bailey (age 40) and Aziel Bailey (age 33), all from Toronto, Ontario

Unauthorized possession of cannabis for purpose of exporting, contrary to the Cannabis Act; and

and Unauthorized distribution of cannabis, contrary to the Cannabis Act.

"Transnational organized crime groups continue to exploit opportunities to increase their influence, networks and profit even through a global pandemic. Proceeds from the illegal exportation of cannabis are utilized to facilitate the illegal importation of dangerous narcotics such as cocaine, which is the primary illegal revenue tool of these groups. These results speak to the RCMP's commitment to border integrity and public safety", stated Inspector Barry Dolan, Officer in Charge, RCMP Toronto Airport Detachment, Border Integrity.

Law enforcement agencies work diligently to make our communities a safer place to live, however, your assistance in remaining vigilant and informing us of any suspicious activities will help us be even more successful. If you have any information about the importation of controlled substances into Canada or wish to report other criminality, you can contact your local police, the Ontario RCMP at 1-800-387-0020 , or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), at any time.

