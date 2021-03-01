TORONTO, March 1, 2021 /CNW/ - In January 2021 members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP)- Toronto Airport Detachment, concluded a Joint Forces Operation working alongside the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), York Regional Police, Toronto Police Service and Peel Regional Police. Project OALTO focussed on a drug trafficking network and led to the arrest of five individuals who were charged with multiple criminal offences.

The investigation began in September 2020, when the RCMP started looking into large shipments of marijuana, found concealed in false bottoms of wooden crates by CBSA border services officers at Toronto Pearson International Airport. The shipments were destined for the Caribbean. Further investigation led to the execution of search warrants in three locations in Ajax, Toronto and Vaughan and five illegal shipments were intercepted before they could be exported from Canada. Approximately 43 kilograms of marijuana and over 1.5 kilograms of cocaine were seized in addition to different cutting agents, $130,695 in cash, a large quantity of ammunition, gun accessories including high capacity magazines, a stun gun and a stolen vehicle.

The following individuals were charged:

Dean McAlpine (age 34), from Ajax, Ontario

Unauthorized exportation of cannabis, contrary to the Cannabis Act (5 counts);

(5 counts); Unauthorized possession of cannabis for purpose of exporting, contrary to the Cannabis Act (5 counts);

(5 counts); Unauthorized possession of more than 30 grams of cannabis in a public place, contrary to the Cannabis Act ;

; Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, contrary to the Criminal Code (5 counts);

(5 counts); Possession of Schedule I substance (cocaine), contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (2 counts);

(2 counts); Possession Schedule I substance (cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (2 counts);

(2 counts); Possession of property obtained by crime, contrary to the Criminal Code (3 counts);

(3 counts); Possession contrary to order-prohibited weapon, device, ammunition, contrary to the Criminal Code (3 counts);

(3 counts); Possession of prohibited weapon, device or ammunition knowing its possession is unauthorized, contrary to the Criminal Code (4 counts).

Charlotte Batticks (age 32), from Ajax, Ontario

Possession of Schedule I substance (cocaine), contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act ;

; Possession Schedule I substance (cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act ;

; Possession of property obtained by crime, contrary to the Criminal Code (2 counts);

(2 counts); Possession of prohibited weapon, contrary to the Criminal Code.

Dakota Henderson (age 31), from Toronto, Ontario

Unauthorized exportation of cannabis, contrary to the Cannabis Act (2 counts);

(2 counts); Unauthorized possession of cannabis for purpose of exporting, contrary to the Cannabis Act ;

; Unauthorized possession of more than 30 grams of cannabis in a public place, contrary to the Cannabis Act ;

; Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, contrary to the Criminal Code (2 counts);

(2 counts); Possession of Schedule I substance (cocaine), contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act ;

; Possession Schedule I substance (cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Robin Bernice Henderson (age 57), from Toronto, Ontario

Possession of Schedule I substance (cocaine), contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act ;

; Possession Schedule I substance (cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Terrell Ling (age 59), from Toronto, Ontario

Possession of Schedule I substance (cocaine), contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act ;

; Possession Schedule I substance (cocaine) for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

All accused are scheduled to appear in court on March 4, 2021 at the Brampton (A. Grenville & William Davis) Courthouse located at 7755 Hurontario Street in Brampton, Ontario.

"Transnational organized crime groups continue to exploit opportunities to increase their influence, networks and profit even through a global pandemic. The illegal exportation of cannabis has been linked to the illegal importation of dangerous narcotics such as cocaine which is the primary illegal revenue tool of these groups. These results speak to the RCMP's commitment to border integrity and public safety", stated Inspector Barry Dolan, Officer in Charge of the RCMP Toronto Airport Detachment.

Law enforcement agencies work diligently to make our communities a safer place to live, however, your assistance in remaining vigilant and informing us of any suspicious activities will help us in this task. If you have any information about the importation or exportation of controlled substances or wish to report other criminality, you can contact your local police, the Ontario RCMP at 1-800-387-0020 , or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), at any time.

