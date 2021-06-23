MILTON, ON, June 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Transnational Serious and Organized Crime Section have charged Xueting XU (37) of Markham, Ontario with two counts of Fraud Over $5000, contrary to the Criminal Code, for her alleged involvement in defrauding the Canadian government of over $1 million in Employment Insurance (EI) benefits.

The investigation began after the RCMP received information from Service Canada about a company suspected of submitting fictitious Records of Employment (ROE) and medical notes, leading to EI benefits being claimed unlawfully. The company, C2S2 Consulting Inc., located at 337-4168 Finch Avenue East, Toronto, Ontario was operated by Xueting Xu, who is also known as Cici Tsui. Xueting Xu is alleged to have submitted fraudulent documentation to Service Canada for EI benefits on behalf of hundreds of clients.

Xueting Xu is scheduled to appear at the Scarborough Court, 1911 Eglington Avenue East, Toronto, Ontario on August 4, 2021.

These criminal charges send a strong message to the Canadian public that the RCMP is committed to protecting the integrity of Canada's Federal Government programs and that frauds against the government will be investigated and prosecuted."

–Staff Sergeant Ken Derakhshan, RCMP Transnational Serious and Organized Crime Section.

If you have any information about a fraud or wish to report other criminality, you can contact your local police, the Ontario RCMP at 1-800-387-0020, or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), at any time.

