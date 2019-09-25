RCMP arrest two individuals in relation to Methamphetamine Importation

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - On September 13th 2019, Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers in Mississauga, Ontario intercepted a package transiting international borders containing over 950 grams of Methamphetamine, consigned to an address in Scarborough, Ontario. This package was later turned over to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), for further investigation.

On September 18th, 2019, RCMP officers attended at the consignee's address, a business establishment in Scarborough. A male, later identified as Stavon Vernon, was observed taking possession of the package and attempting to depart by vehicle. The RCMP Emergency Response Team arrested Vernon a short distance from this business establishment.

Stavon Vernon (45 years old) was charged with the following:

Importation of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) into Canada - contrary to Controlled Drug and Substances Act (CDSA);

- contrary to Conspiracy to possess a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) for the purpose of trafficking -contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada (CCC);

Possession of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) for the purpose of trafficking-contrary to the CDSA ;

Possession of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) for the purpose of trafficking-contrary to the ; Conspiracy to import controlled substance (Methamphetamine) into Canada – contrary to the CCC.

Ongoing investigation by the RCMP has also resulted in the arrest of a female identified as Diondra Stewart who has been linked to these offences.

Diondra Stewart (28 years old) was charged with the following:

Importation of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) into Canada - contrary to the CDSA ;

- contrary to the ; Conspiracy to possess a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) for the purpose of trafficking -contrary to the CCC ;

; Conspiracy to import controlled substance (Methamphetamine) into Canada – contrary to the CCC.

Vernon 's next court appearance is scheduled for October 23rd in Brampton, ON. Stewart is scheduled to appear on November 6th also in Brampton, ON.

"The RCMP is concerned about any substance or product that may put the safety of Canadians at risk. This investigation shows that crime has no borders; we live in an increasingly global and interconnected world where partnerships are critical to ensuring public safety", stated Barry Dolan, Officer in Charge of the RCMP Toronto Airport Detachment.

Law enforcement agencies work diligently to make our communities a safer place to live, however your assistance in remaining vigilant and informing us of any suspicious activities will help us be even more successful. If you have any information about the trafficking of Methamphetamine or wish to report other criminality, you can contact your local police, the Ontario RCMP at 1-800-387-0020, the confidential CBSA Border Watch toll-free line at 1-888-502-9060 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), at any time.

