CORNWALL, ON, Nov. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - On October 17th, while conducting surveillance as part of an initiative led by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) in partnership with the Cornwall Regional Task Force (CRTF), members of the RCMP Cornwall Detachment, observed suspicious activity of a driver of a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado truck. The vehicle arrived at a residence, reversed up to the garage and police suspected the vehicle was involved in contraband smuggling.

Police conducted a stop and search of the vehicle under the authority of 99(1)(f) of the Customs Act and 22 boxes of unstamped cigarettes were found in the bed of the pickup truck.

A warrant was subsequently obtained to search the detached garage and a second vehicle (2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van) that was on site, both of which were observed to contain cases of contraband tobacco as well.

The seizure amounted to 123 cases of unstamped tobacco cigarettes totalling 1,230,000 cigarettes.

The driver of the Silverado truck, Trevin Sunday (37) was released on an Undertaking to appear in court for charges pursuant to Section 32(1) of the Excise Act – Possession of Unstamped Tobacco and driving a motor vehicle while prohibited, contrary to Section 320.18(1)(b) of the Criminal Code.

The home owner, Shawn Pare (44) was released on an Undertaking to appear in court for a charge pursuant to Section 32(1) of the Excise Act – Possession of Unstamped Tobacco.

They are both scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall on December 17, 2024.

Thanks to the Cornwall Regional Task Force, which is made up of investigators from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Border Integrity Unit (RCMP), Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Ontario Ministry of Finance, for its dedicated collaboration which continues to produce successful results, taking contraband off our streets.

"Contraband tobacco remains a significant revenue stream for organized crime and individuals looking to profit from this illegal underground industry, undermining public health and depriving our communities of vital tax revenue that supports essential services. The RCMP is committed to safeguarding the well-being of the communities we serve, and we will continue to disrupt these illegal activities to protect both the public and the economy." - Inspector Etienne Thauvette, Officer in Charge RCMP Cornwall Detachment

Fast facts:

Contraband tobacco refers to illegal tobacco products that are smuggled, counterfeited, or sold without appropriate taxes or health regulations.

Its effects are widespread, impacting public health, public safety, government revenue, and the broader economy.

Revenues from contraband tobacco often support organized crime activities, such as drug trafficking, human trafficking, and firearms smuggling.

Smuggling networks engage in violent activities and corruption, increasing risks to the public and law enforcement agencies.

If you have any information related to smuggling, drug importation, trafficking, or possession, or wish to report other criminality, you can contact the Ontario RCMP at 1-800-387-0020, the confidential CBSA Border Watch toll-free line at 1-888-502-9060 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), at any time.

