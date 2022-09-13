New, all-in-one loyalty program provides Canadians with more ways to shop, earn, save and redeem with innovative shopping features, best-in-class cash back deals and offers, and more ways to pay with points

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, RBC announced the launch of its next-generation loyalty program, Avion Rewards. This new program marks a transformation of Canada's largest proprietary rewards program – RBC Rewards – by preserving everything millions of Canadians have grown to love, while delivering exponentially greater everyday rewards value to more consumers.

Avion Rewards(TM) Logo (CNW Group/RBC Royal Bank)

Avion Rewards takes loyalty to the next level by conveniently combining industry-leading travel and merchandise rewards, as well as opportunities to earn and redeem Avion points, with exclusive offers and rich new cash back deals that have been reimagined through a best-deal shopping and commerce experience. This means Avion Rewards members now have the ultimate flexibility to access rewards that are most valuable to them – all in one program – without the need to compromise between points, discounts or offers.

"Now, more than ever, Canadians are looking for greater savings and convenience in their everyday lives to maximize their time and money," said Neil McLaughlin, Group Head, Personal & Commercial Banking, RBC. "With Avion Rewards, we're leveraging our scale and extensive network of retail partners to deliver unmatched value and choice in a meaningful way. We're excited to bring together all the ways that consumers enjoy being rewarded under one convenient program, while embedding innovative shopping and payment features to create a more engaging experience for our members."

The Avion Rewards program is now available to more than 14 million Canadians, and will be expanding to all Canadians early next year. Members will enjoy the following benefits:

Deals without the hunt. The new Avion Rewards ShopPlus shopping companion proactively connects members to thousands of retail partners and added value as they shop online. Avion Rewards ShopPlus saves consumers time and money by delivering the most relevant, cash back deals, coupons and offers right where they shop online so they don't have to worry about missing out on deals.

Pay with points virtually anywhere. Avion Rewards members have more flexibility than ever to use their Avion points in ways that matter most to them. In addition to redeeming points for a wide selection of travel, merchandise, gift cards and experiences, eligible members can now use their points to pay for any qualifying everyday purchases.

10x more retail partners to shop, save and redeem with. Avion Rewards has expanded its network of retail partners from hundreds to more than 1,900 merchants, bringing members exclusive cash back deals, discounts and more opportunities to earn Avion points. Members can also take advantage of exclusive offers from major Avion Rewards program partners such as Petro-Canada (a Suncor business), Wayfair, Rexall, DoorDash, Lowe's, RONA and Réno-Dépôt and more.

Exclusive value at every membership level.

Avion Premium members have access to even richer cash back savings, offers, and more ways to shop, earn, redeem and pay with Avion points, all within one convenient program.

members have access to even richer cash back savings, offers, and more ways to shop, earn, redeem and pay with Avion points, all within one convenient program.

Avion Elite members enjoy all of the benefits of the Avion Premium tier, plus exclusive elite offers and experiences, more points and even greater savings.

"As Avion Rewards continues to grow and evolve, we look forward to expanding our industry-leading loyalty offerings with new merchant partners, innovative capabilities and differentiated member experiences to deliver exceptional value in ways that matter most to consumers," adds McLaughlin.

To discover and experience Avion Rewards, please visit www.avionrewards.com.

