RBC's Neil McLaughlin to Chair Executive Council of Canadian Bankers Association

"Technology advancements, shifting client expectations and an evolving competitive landscape are redefining the way Canadians bank," said Mr. McLaughlin. "I'm committed to helping to navigate this time of change with my colleagues on the CBA Executive Council to ensure that the Canadian banking sector continues to be a world leader in service, innovation and security."

Mr. McLaughlin succeeds Teri Currie, Group Head, Canadian Personal Banking, TD Bank Group, who served as Chair for the past two years and will remain a member of the Executive Council.

"Teri's leadership was invaluable to the work of the Executive Council and we commend the important contributions she has made during her time as Chair," said Neil Parmenter, President and CEO, CBA. "The CBA and its members will benefit immensely from Neil's wealth of insight and expertise as we continue to move forward with our ambitious agenda to shape the future of banking for the benefit of all Canadians."

About the Canadian Bankers Association

The Canadian Bankers Association is the voice of more than 60 domestic and foreign banks that help drive Canada's economic growth and prosperity. The CBA advocates for public policies that contribute to a sound, thriving banking system to ensure Canadians can succeed in their financial goals. www.cba.ca.

