This will be Mason's second time appearing on the coveted list of business professionals

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - RBC is proud to announce that Kim Mason, executive vice president and head of RBC's Canadian Private Banking division has been honored for the second time on Women's Executive Network (WXN)'s list of 100 most powerful women. Each year, WXN undergoes a rigorous nomination process with the goal of highlighting and championing the contributions of women across the Canadian business landscape.

Since first joining RBC in 1986, Mason has held a wide variety of increasingly responsible leadership positions including Regional President for Greater Toronto and Atlantic Canada, Senior Vice President, Business Distribution and Strategy and executive responsibilities in Contact Centres, Group Risk Management, Operations and Retail Banking. Since joining RBC Private Banking in 2019, Mason has overseen a team that serves Canada's high-net worth individuals and their families - providing highly personalized solutions for their often-complex banking and credit needs. Mason's leadership has played a pivotal role in setting the strategic vision, priorities, and workplace culture for Private Banking employees across Canada.

"I'm proud to see Kim recognized as one of Canada's Most Powerful Women," said Dave McKay, president and CEO, RBC. "In Kim's incredible career to this point, she's demonstrated an unrelenting focus on customers and an unwavering dedication to empower those around her. Her outstanding contributions to RBC and her ongoing commitment to the communities we serve truly bring our purpose to life."

Mason's longstanding credentials go beyond RBC. She has held director and chair roles on various healthcare boards for more than two decades and is currently on the board of the University Health Network (UHN) Foundation, serving as chair of the HR Committee. In addition to the healthcare and banking industries, Mason also serves as a director on the board of Canada's Walk of Fame and is a member of the Strategic Planning committee, as well as a member of the Young Presidents' Organization since 2011. In 2021, she was appointed to Ontario's Task Force on Women and the Economy, where she worked alongside members from the public and private sector to move forward women's economic empowerment in a post-COVID-19 economy. This work was activated by the Minister of Finance and culminated in a series of recommendations that were shared and implemented in the federal government's Fall Economic Statement of 2021.

"Throughout my career I have always felt that being in a leadership role is a position of privilege - one that needs to be embraced by supporting members of my team and sharing my experiences on career development, work-life balance, achieving professional goals, and more," says Kim Mason, executive vice president and head, Canadian Private Banking. "I am honoured to have been recognized by WXN, an organization that is dedicated to propelling and celebrating the advancement of professional women at all levels, in all sectors, and of all ages."

To learn more about the Diversity & Inclusion at RBC, visit www.rbc.com/diversity-inclusion/.

More information on WXN's 2020 Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award winners can be found at https://wxnetwork.com/page/2023Top100AwardWinners.

