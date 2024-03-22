Award acknowledges RBC's excellence in digitally initiating banking relationships with clients

TORONTO, March 22, 2024 /CNW/ - For the second time in four years, RBC has been awarded the Celent Model Bank Award for Digital Onboarding, demonstrating its ongoing leadership in creating seamless account opening experiences for its clients. Regardless of where they are, clients can quickly, conveniently and safely start banking with RBC in the channel of their choice – whether that's in branch, mobile, online, or via a call with an advisor.

Celent's annual Model Bank Awards recognize the best practices of technology usage in different areas critical to success in banking based on three core criteria:

demonstrable business benefits of live initiatives;

the degree of innovation relative to the industry; and

the technology or implementation excellence.

"Creating an exceptional client experience from day one is critical in building trust and respect with our clients," said Peter Tilton, chief digital officer, Personal & Commercial Banking, RBC. "By providing them with self-serve and advisor-assisted paths to open an account, we ensure clients feel empowered to decide how, when and where they would like to start their relationship with RBC. Even more, we've stitched together the best of digital and in-person experiences so our clients can seamlessly move between digital and human interactions as they prefer. We're proud to be recognized again by Celent for our global leadership in onboarding clients."

RBC's account opening process has been designed around the client. Regardless of whether a client walks through RBC's physical or digital doors, they are empowered to personalize their experience and access self-serve and advisor-assisted support. Clients can also open other accounts, like a credit card or savings account, in the same session, during their first interaction with RBC.

In addition, RBC first won the Celent Model Bank Award for Digital Onboarding in 2021, where it was recognized for the speed in which it became the first major bank in Canada to offer remote account open experiences and ID verification solutions for both personal and business clients.

RBC was also recognized with Celent Model Bank of the Year Award in 2020 for delivering personalized client engagement, creating exceptional customer-focused experiences, and building digital literacy among employees.

In 2019, RBC received a Celent Model Bank Award for its application programming interface (API) strategy.

In 2018, RBC won a Celent Model Bank Awards for NOMI Insights and NOMI Find & Save in the Personal Financial Experience category, and its digital employee activation strategy in the Employee Productivity category.

