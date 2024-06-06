RBC Ranks #1 in both the J.D. Power 2024 Canada Banking Mobile App Satisfaction Study and the J.D. Power 2024 Canada Online Banking Satisfaction Study

Awards build on industry recognition for RBC's digital leadership

TORONTO, June 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) is pleased to announce that it has been ranked No. 1 in customer satisfaction in both the J.D. Power 2024 Canada Banking Mobile App Satisfaction Study and the J.D. Power 2024 Canada Online Banking Satisfaction Study. The rankings are based on feedback from more than 1,500 retail banking customers of Canada's largest banks.

"We are incredibly proud to receive recognition in these two important studies. It's a testament to our focus on creating industry-leading digital experiences for our clients," said Peter Tilton, chief digital officer, Personal & Commercial Banking at RBC. "As the financial services sector continues to evolve rapidly, we remain committed to empowering our clients with innovative, easy-to-use tools that allow them to manage their money confidently and securely."

Recognition comes at a time when mobile banking has become a daily digital habit for Canadians. On average, RBC's everyday banking clients use the RBC Mobile App on an almost daily basis, and are increasingly seeking ways to engage with the bank digitally. Compared to pre-pandemic levels, RBC has seen active mobile users increase by 60 per cent1 and mobile sessions increase by 128 per cent2. This significant increase in usage underscores the RBC Mobile App's role as a vital tool for clients seeking convenient and secure banking solutions.

This recognition comes on the heels of RBC's two other recent global industry awards, namely the Celent Model Bank Award for Digital Onboarding and The Digital Banker's Digital CX Award for Excellence in Omni-Channel Customer Experiences, which celebrates pioneering customer-focused innovation across the global financial services industry. RBC last won the J.D. Power Canada Award for "Best in Customer Satisfaction" for its banking mobile app in 2022.

These accolades, during a period when RBC also completed one of the most complex technology transitions in Canadian history with the acquisition of HSBC Canada, reflect the bank's dedication to innovation and excellence in the digital banking space.

"These awards underscore the exceptional efforts of our world-class digital team at RBC, which has been instrumental in positioning us as a premier digital bank in North America and a leader globally," said Sumit Oberai, executive vice-president, Digital and Channels Technology at RBC. "Our commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and excellence has helped make us a preferred choice for professionals seeking to work in an industry-leading digital space."

The J.D. Power 2024 Canada Banking Mobile App Satisfaction Study and the J.D. Power 2024 Canada Online Banking Satisfaction Study evaluate customer satisfaction with financial institutions' digital platforms based on several factors, including navigation, visual appeal, speed, and information/content.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 98,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 18 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com .

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact .

__________ 1 This compares 90-Day Active customers in Canadian Banking only from Q1 2020 to Q2 2024. 2 This compares the total number of application logins using a mobile device from January 2020 to April 2024.

