The J.D. Power 2022 Canada Banking Mobile App Satisfaction Study finds RBC highest ranked in Visual Appeal and Information/Content

TORONTO, June 9, 2022 /CNW/ - RBC is proud to be recognized with the J.D. Power Canada award for "Best in Customer Satisfaction" for its mobile banking app. The recognition comes from the J.D. Power 2022 Canadian Banking Mobile App Satisfaction Study which includes feedback from more than 1,500 retail banking customers of Canada's large and midsize banks.

"We're so pleased that our customers continue to share positive feedback about our industry-leading mobile app, especially as the Canadian financial services sector continues its rapid digitization," said Peter Tilton, Chief Digital Officer, Personal & Commercial Banking, RBC. "The past few years have dramatically changed the way Canadians shop, work and bank. The RBC mobile banking app ensures that our clients are empowered with easy, innovative tools that enable them to confidently and safely manage their money."

The J.D. Power study measures overall customer satisfaction through a combination of categories, ranging from Navigation and Speed to Visual Appeal and Information/Content. RBC achieved particularly high scores in Information & Content and Visual Appeal.

"This award is a testament to our world-class digital team that's helped make RBC a leading digital bank in North America and one of the top digital banks globally," said Sumit Oberai, Senior Vice-President, Digital Technology, RBC. "We are committed to being a destination of choice for technologists and professional in the digital space. RBC Mobile is yet another example of how our colleagues can apply their imagination and insight to build engaging and impactful digital experiences that our clients truly value."

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 89,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com .

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact .

SOURCE RBC Royal Bank

For further information: Joel Dembe, Corporate Communications, Digital, RBC